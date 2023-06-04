Guerdy Abraira Shares Update on Cancer Battle

Guerdy Abraira shared an update on her breast cancer battle with fans just under a month after the “Real Housewives of Miami” star first announced her medical diagnosis.

“Please SWIPE for video message,” Abraira captioned her video post with the update. “THANK YOU to every single person for your words of support 🫶🏾🙏🏾 you guys are my GUERDIANS. All your prayers definitely got me through my surgery! The fight is not over as you know but just the beginning…but getting the surgery to remove the cancer at least was an emotional ‘win’ for sure #ittakesavillage #guerdyfight #guerdians.”

In the video, Abraira explained that she’d just had a surgery and so far it had gone well. “Hi everyone, I just wanted to come on and just say thank you so much,” she said. “Your prayers, I felt the love, I just want to tell you how deep and amazing and intense your show of love has been. And your amazing positive messages have been.”

“Today was surgery and you know we came out on top it looks like,” Abraira said. “So we’ll see what happens and we’ll keep you posted as I get more developments with the results of the pathology stuff.” The event planner concluded her video message by thanking fans once more for their support.

Guerdy Abraira Announced Her Cancer Diagnosis in May 2023

Abraira first announced that she’d been diagnosed with breast cancer on May 10, writing in a statement on her Instagram that she was diagnosed in March 2023. She explained that she’d been in St. Barts “having the time of my life” but it all changed when her doctor called her about the results of a routine mammogram. “I have breast cancer,” she wrote simply.

The mother of two said she wanted to take a break from social media and process the news, then thanked everyone who had been supporting her. At the time, the RHOM star said she was going to be getting surgery followed by a “treatment plan.”

Abraira added, “This process is definitely intense and what I ask of you is empowerment not pity. I will ‘guerdyfy’ this cancer as I guerdyfy everything else in my life.” The Haitian native said the breast cancer had been found at an early stage.

Guerdy Abraira Has Been on ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ Since Its Reboot for Season 4

Abraira joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of Miami” when it returned for its fourth season ten years after the show first premiered. Abraira was one of the newbies on the cast along with Julia Lemigova and Dr. Nicole Martin, with Kiki Barth joining as a friend. The new cast members appeared on seasons 4 and 5 alongside returning OGs Larsa Pippen, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton, and longtime cast member Lisa Hochstein.

Over seasons 4 and 5, Abraira opened up about wanting to balance her family life and work life as she’s a highly sought-after host and event planner. She is married to Russell Abraira, her high school sweetheart and a fire captain, and they have two boys together.

“The Real Housewives of Miami” will return to Bravo for its sixth season after having its last two seasons on Peacock, and Abraira is reportedly set to return alongside all of her fellow season 5 stars, Deadline shared.

