Guerdy Abraira Shares ‘Freeing’ Moment in Cancer Journey Ahead of RHOM Premiere

Guerdy Abraira is more than one month out from completing her last round of chemotherapy and the “Real Housewives of Miami” star shared that she feels almost back to her normal self.

Abraira, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2023, told Us Weekly that she gained several pounds from the treatment but added, “Who’s counting, because I’m alive. I’m well, and I’m now a breast cancer survivor. So, I’ve got to count my blessings.”

She shared that ringing the bell, a ritual followed by many patients upon completion of their cancer treatment, was a “release of … all this worrisome energy that I had and just this, ‘What if this?’ and, ‘What if that?’ And I just felt so free.” On September 14, Abraira posted the emotional moment she rang the bell surrounded by her family.

“It felt so freeing to be me again and a new version of myself,” she told Us. “So now, it’s kind of like, I take no BS from no one, no more. No BS from no one, no more. That should be my new tagline: ‘I take no BS from nobody.’” Abraira said that her mindset going forward is to be more transparent and to release “what no longer serves me.”

In fact, she shared that she received some valuable advice from Martina Navratilova, a former tennis pro and the wife of Abraira’s RHOM co-star Julia Lemigova. Navratilova, who announced that she was cancer-free in March 2023 after getting diagnosed with throat and breast cancer, told Abraira she could “be a little selfish.” The event planner said, “That was really, honestly, something that was hard to do, but now I’m doing it very well.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Guerdy Abraira Said Her Family Was Very Supportive & She Decided to Open Up About Her Cancer Journey on RHOM

Abraira shared with the publication that her family was incredibly supportive during her treatment. In addition, they were all on board to be open about it to the RHOM cameras. “For me, it was kind of like, ‘OK, I know, as I’m told by the doctors, I’m going to be OK in the end. I’m going to go through a lot of pain, but it’s going to be — I’m gonna stay standing,’” she shared. “So, because it wasn’t a bigger cancer — I said, ‘OK, use me. Use me, God. I will be the one to show this journey.’”

She said her husband Russell Abraira was completely behind her and described him as “a bear.” She shared, “He was 1,000 percent more than I ever even thought that he could even be. So, it was really amazing and I know I’m blessed to have had him as my caretaker.” The RHOM star and her husband, her high school sweetheart, share two sons.

The Trailer for RHOM Season 6 Showed That Guerdy Abraira Will Share Her Diagnosis With Her Co-Stars

Play

The trailer for season 6 of RHOM showed Abraira tackling her breast cancer diagnosis. In one scene, she emotionally revealed the news to Adriana de Moura, Nicole Martin and Lemigova. In response, they told her that it was time for them to be there to support her.

The trailer also showed a tearful embrace between the Abrairas in the hospital before the RHOM star was wheeled away for a procedure.

Season 6 of “The Real Housewives of Miami” premieres on Bravo on Wednesday, November 1, at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’