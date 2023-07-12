‘Real Housewives’ Star Debuts Shaved Head as Chemo Treatments Get Underway

On July 12, 2023, Guerdy Abraira shared an update on her breast cancer battle, two months after the “Real Housewives of Miami” star first announced her diagnosis.

Abraira posted a couple of photos and a video that showed her new look after she decided to shave her hair off ahead of her chemotherapy treatments. In the first photo, the glammed-up Bravo star smiled coyly, while another photo showed her husband, Russell Abraira, attentively shaving her. She also shared a video in which she smiled at the camera and said, “It’s the new me guys! Hope you like it.”

“CHEMO STARTS NOW – decided to be proactive and shave it off yesterday before I start treatment and before it falls off,” Abraira explained in the caption of her post. “Even though this is a hard journey, I’m thankful for everything in my life including this humbling experience which is making me even stronger. SWIPE ➡️ to see Russell with those clippers! Thank you also to @plushbeauty_ for doing my glam to make this new look even sweeter.”

Abraira said she was still going to wear some wigs on occasion but told her followers, “If you see me out like this…don’t freak out! It’s still me…with way less hair.”

The Comments on Guerdy Abraira’s Photo Were Filled With Messages of Support From Other Bravo Stars

Abraira received many compliments and encouragement from other Bravo stars in the comments of her post, including many of her RHOM co-stars. “Beautiful anyway and everyday,” Abraira’s friend and co-star Dr. Nicole Martin wrote. Abraira replied to her, “Childddd we were so worried I had a peanut shaped head underneath my hair… but sigh of relief trust me.”

Alexia Nepola wrote, “Always beautiful,” while Adriana de Moura commented that she was “even more beautiful.” Julia Lemigova and Marysol Patton also shared their love and support.

Many other Housewives commented on Abraira’s post, including RHONJ star Margaret Josephs, who wrote, “Stunning, brave beauty – sending you love and speedy healing.” RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais commented, “With that face you can wear any hair style.” RHOP’s Candiace Dillard Bassett, RHOC star Tamra Judge, RHOSLC star Whitney Rose and Chanel Ayan from RHODubai were just some of the other Bravo stars who supported Abraira in the comments.

Guerdy Abraira Has Been Open About Her Battle With Breast Cancer After Getting Diagnosed Earlier This Year

Abraira first announced her cancer diagnosis on May 10, revealing on Instagram that she was diagnosed in March 2023 but wanted time to privately process the news before going public. She said she received the diagnosis after a routine mammogram and explained to followers that she was going to undergo surgery and then a “treatment plan.”

On June 1, Abraira announced that she’d had her surgery to remove the cancer and that it had gone well. “The fight is not over as you know but just the beginning…but getting the surgery to remove the cancer at least was an emotional ‘win’ for sure,” she wrote in the caption. She said she’d be keeping everyone updated and thanked fans for their support.

Abraira has also posted several messages of praise for her husband, Russell Abraira, for his support and strength during her cancer battle. “Now more than ever, you have defined and redefined what the word ‘unconditional’ means,” she wrote in one post for Father’s Day.

