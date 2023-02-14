RHOM Star Calls Out the ‘Fakest Housewife of All’

The drama between the cast members of “The Real Housewives of Miami” has been heating up this season, with Dr. Nicole Martin branding Larsa Pippen as “fake” during a recent episode. Afterward, Martin’s co-star Guerdy Abraira revealed that she also thought Pippen was the “fakest Housewife” on Bravo.

Abraira was one of the Bravo stars in attendance at Page Six’s live taping of their “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, where she was asked by hosts Danny Murphy and Evan Real, “Mirror, Mirror on the Wall, who’s actually the fakest ‘Housewife’ of them all?” The line was in reference to a recent RHOM episode that saw the line used on Pippen.

“Well… s***,” Abraira replied. “Yeah, it’s going to be Larsa,” she revealed as the audience cheered. “Next question,” she quickly added. Pippen clapped back at Abraira in the comments of the article that was posted on Twitter, writing, “Says the one that fakes the most tears.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Dr. Nicole Martin Uninvited Larsa Pippen From Her Engagement Party, Calling Her ‘Fake’

Abraira’s comments at the live podcast taping came after Martin accused Pippen of being “the fakest one” during a recent episode of RHOM’s season 5.

Pippen and Martin got into it during a one-on-one conversation on the show that quickly turned sour. During the conversation, Pippen accused Martin of having slept her way through “the whole hospital.” Martin was offended by Pippen’s claim and denied it emphatically, telling her co-star that the “slanderous” comments could be really damaging to her career.

Afterward, Martin decided to uninvite Pippen from her engagement party in a dramatic fashion. The anesthesiologist sent Pippen a mirror with a poem reading, “Mirror mirror on the wall, who is the fakest one of all. Take a good look I see who you are, do you? See yourself uninvited to our engagement party.”

Abraira was actually present with Pippen when the mother-of-four received the box from Martin and appeared shocked at its message.

Dr. Nicole Martin Accused Larsa Pippen of Creating ‘Fake’ Scenes for Herself This Season

It’s not the first time Martin called out Pippen for her authenticity as she accused her co-star of creating “fake-a** scenes” during a podcast appearance earlier in the season. Martin was on Betches’ “Mention It All” podcast when she shared that Pippen has been creating her own “staged” storylines all season.

She said Pippen has a lot going on in her life, including co-parenting her four children with her famous ex, NBA legend Scottie Pippen. However, Martin said viewers don’t see any of it and instead see Pippen on dates that are “staged.” She added, “you see some fake-a** scenes, everything is just so artificial.”

Martin challenged Pippen to bring her boyfriend on the show instead, referencing Marcus Jordan, the son of Scottie Pippen’s former teammate Michael Jordan. The two recently went Instagram official but Martin insinuated that they were already seeing each other during the filming of RHOM’s season 5.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’