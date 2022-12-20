Real Housewives Star ‘Shook’ by Cast Mate’s Divorce News

The shocking hot mic moment from “The Real Housewives of Miami” season 5, in which Dr. Lenny Hochstein told a friend he wanted to get a divorce from his wife of 13 years, Lisa Hochstein, was explosive not just to viewers but to the entire RHOM cast.

After the moment aired on the show, RHOM cast members have said in interviews that the Hochsteins’ split made them rethink their own relationships and check in with their spouses. “It shook me,” Guerdy Abraira told Page Six. “And that’s where my story goes on a personal level with my own husband. I’m just kind of looking around, like, ‘OK, if this can happen so fast and furious, am I OK at home?’”

She said she asked Russell Abraira, her husband of 20 years, if they were okay in their relationship or if they had issues she wasn’t aware of. “And there were quite a lot,” she revealed to the publication.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Guerdy Abraira Said Her Conversations With Her Husband During RHOM Season 5 Ended Up Being Very ‘Therapeutic’

Abraira’s conversations with her husband about their relationship will be shown on RHOM’s 5th season, the trailer revealed, including her asking him what’s missing. “You shut down at night,” he replied to her.

She said she was surprised that her husband replied so honestly and openly to her question about whether they were okay. The couple, who were high school sweethearts, worked through their relationship issues in front of the camera this season and the RHOM star told Page Six that she feels “thankful” for her husband’s honesty “with me and everyone.”

The reality star said it ended up being a really good thing and “therapeutic” that they were able to go through that and she “thousand percent” believes it’s made them stronger as a couple.

Alexia Echevarria Also Shared That She Was Very Affected By the Split & Made Her Second-Guess Her Own Relationship With Her Husband

In addition to Abraira, Alexia Echevarria also shared how bothered she was by what happened between Lenny and Lisa Hochstein. “It affected me so much,” she told Page Six. “Honestly, it really did.”

She said it made people start doubting their own relationships and thought maybe she should start checking her husband Todd Nepola’s phone. “And Todd’s like, ‘Hey, wait a minute,'” she shared. “It did affect me a lot.”

Despite that, she assured fans that she and Nepola, who tied the knot in December 2021, are doing very well. She said the two are in a “great place.” The RHOM star concluded that all the cast members learned from that situation and assessed their relationships. “We were deeply affected by it,” she revealed.

On the “Mention It All” podcast, Echevarria slammed Dr. Lenny Hochstein, sharing, “The fact that you are married to this man, living under the same roof, that he would have the balls to say something like that.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’