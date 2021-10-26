Gwyneth Paltrow Finally Addresses RHONY Scary Island Name-Drop

Gwyneth Paltrow was famously name-dropped during an iconic “Real Housewives of New York” feud and 11 years later, she’s finally talking about it.

During the third season of “RHONY”, the ladies traveled to St. John and things between Bethenny Frankel and Kelly Bensimon didn’t quite go smoothly.

The pair were arguing about tabloid leaks and Bensimon began spouting nonsense before confusing everyone with the iconic name drop in season 3, episode 12 aptly named “Sun, Sand, and Psychosis.”

“What about when you attacked Gweneth, my friend Gweneth?” Bensimon asked Frankel.

“Who’s Gweneth?” Frankel asked.

“Paltrow?”

Fans had always wondered if Paltrow knew about her mention in the show and while the Oscar-winning actress was a guest of “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen, she addressed it … kind of.

“I have to tell you, we’ve never asked you this, you’ve been on the show before. And every time you come on, we get this question for you,” Cohen said to Paltrow. “Your name was notoriously dropped during Season 3 of a very famous episode of “The Real Housewives of New York City” on Scary Island. I just want you to watch this clip and tell me if any of this makes sense to you.”

After watching the clip Paltrow simply gives Cohen a side-eye.

The name-drop became so iconic to viewers that Screen Rant even named it the number one quote from Bensimon’s time on the show.

“All right, there you go!” Cohen said after Paltrow’s side-eye. “That’s all I needed to know. Thank you.”

In Dave Quinn’s tell-all book, “Not All Diamonds and Rosé,” Bensimon claims she put Frankel on edge when she joined the “Real Housewives of New York” cast.

“Bethenny was just looking for attention. She was so insecure,” Bensimon told Quinn. “Remember, she was the old guard and I was the new, pretty, fun girl. She didn’t have kids. I was a mom with young kids. She was struggling in her career, I was accomplished.”

The two famously butt heads pretty much instantly, as you can see in season 2 when Bensimon joined the cast.

“There were just so many things about me that — and I don’t like to use the word ‘threatened’ because I don’t like it when women talk about each other in those kinds of terms — but she felt a certain way about me that I somehow became her nemesis, immediately,” Bensimon said.

According to Page Six, Frankel declined to be interviewed for Quinn’s book.

Fans Loved Gwyneth Paltrow’s Reaction to the Scary Island Drama

When shared the moment on Instagram, the fans immediately ate up her response or lack of.

User, p_mccaffrey, commented saying, “ I needed this answer!” another user wrote, “I am deceased” accompanied with a bunch of laughing emojis.

Even though the fight happened over 10 years ago, fans are clearly still invested in the drama.

Instagram user, winemafia50 wrote, “D idn’t even have to say a word” and “Scary island is the gift that keeps on giving,” wrote gallegod_.



Some fans believe this is proof that Benismon and Paltrow were never really fans.

A user, chapman_fab_5, commented to Ramona Singer who had left a comment for Cohen wondering what Paltrow had said. “ Gwyneth does not know Kelly, nor was Bethany rude to Gwyneth. Kelly is, in fact, crazy.”

Another fan, sanndalini, wrote, “ Now we know Kelly lost it.”