Half of the RHONJ Cast Members Reunite For Wedding Amid Production Pause

Five cast members and their husbands from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunited for a happy event months after wrapping a volatile 14th season.

On September 15, 2024, Margaret Josephs posted photos and videos from the wedding of her stepson, Bret Josephs, and his new bride Rachel Assael.

One of Josephs’ wedding photos featured four guests familiar to RHONJ fans. Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Fessler , and Rachel Fuda were all guests at the wedding.

“My heart is full watching Bret & Rachel begin their happily ever after! ❤️ A night full of love and happy tears.🥹 Congrats to the new Mr & Mrs Josephs!!“Josephs captioned the post.

An Instagram story posted by the groom tagged the location of the wedding at Swan Club on the Harbor in Roslyn Harbor, New York.

Josephs is close to her stepson from her marriage to her late first husband, Jan Josephs. Bret Josephs has been a featured photographer on RHONJ, per his website. He also appeared in three episodes of the Bravo reality show in season 9.

Melissa Gorga Also Shared Photos From the Wedding & Fans Had a Lot to Say About It

Given the RHONJ cast divide, it’s not surprising that Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, and Jackie Goldschneider did not attend the wedding and were likely not invited. In addition, Josephs’ friend Danielle Cabral was also missing from the festivities.

But Melissa Gorga posted photos from the celebration, as well as a video of her co-stars with their husbands on the dance floor. She captioned the video, “#RHONJ” with a winky face and crown emoji.

“Such a beautiful night 🤍 with some of my favorite people. Congrats Mr. and Mrs JOSEPHS 🔗❤️ #rhonj,” she wrote.

Fans commented to say the RHONJ cast members who were at the wedding have a true friendship. Some wrote that they need to be “the group that stays” amid rumors of a cast shakeup.

“This is who needs to stay…they are out enjoying life together ❤️,” one fan wrote.

“Now THIS is the cast of the RHONJ!!! I’m watching this,” a second fan chimed in.

“I want all of these women and men back on #RHONJ 👏👏🔥❤️ you all make it fun & refreshing!” added another.

Rachel Fuda Said Her Side of the Cast Really Hang Out Off-Camera

The RHONJ cast divide was apparent during a finale screening. The “non-reunion” follow-up episode was filmed in two rooms at Rails Steakhouse in Towaco, New Jersey, in July. The watch party room with Josephs and Gorga also included Fessler, Fuda, and Cabral. Giudice’s room featured Aydin and Goldschneider, with Catania spending time in both rooms.

After the RHONJ wrap-up special, titled “Off the Rails,” aired on Bravo, Fuda told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast that her group has “true relationships with each other.”

She accused Giudice of controlling the narrative in the other room and creating “manufactured’ friendships. “I think that’s the biggest problem,” she said. “True relationships versus manufactured relationships.”

In early 2024, Bravo producer Andy Cohen addressed the cast divide on Sirius XM’s “Andy Cohen Live.” He told listeners, “It isn’t a sustainable universe to have kind of two camps on the show.” While he noted that it “worked” for season 14, he stressed that something must change going forward.

