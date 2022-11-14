Former ‘Below Deck Med’ Star Hannah Ferrier Weighs in on This Season of RHOSLC

Former “Below Deck Mediterranean” chief stewardess Hannah Ferrier has some thoughts on this season of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

In a Nov. 13 tweet, Ferrier shared why she has been feeling confused by the show for the past few episodes–especially as someone who lives in Australia.

“As an Australian watching Salt Lake I genuinely thought this whole debacle was about tickets to Jazz,” Ferrier wrote. “Like a jazz concert… It was extremely confusing as to why anyone would swap anything for front row jazz tickets #RHOSLC.”

Ferrier’s tweet comes after the first few episodes of this season when Whitney Rose claimed that her friend, Angie Harrington, had told her that star Lisa Barlow was doing “sexual favors” with a man in exchange for courtside tickets to Utah Jazz basketball games. Rose claimed that Harrington had told her this while they were at a basketball game with her cousin and costar, Heather Gay, but Gay denies ever hearing the rumor.

Utah Jazz is an NBA team based out of Salt Lake City.

Hannah Ferrier Has Also Had Thoughts About This Past Season of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” is not the only show on Bravo that Ferrier keeps up with. During a September 2022 interview with Showbiz CheatSheet, the former “Below Deck Med” star revealed what she thought about this season of RHOBH, and condemned the cyber attacks on Garcelle Beauvais’ son that took place this past fall.

“I hate [the attacks on] children, I hate the whole racism stuff,” Ferrier told the outlet at the time. “With Housewives, they go low, they go dirty. It’s a pretty brutal setup.”

Ferrier continued, “With Real Housewives, you’re signing up to rip each other’s heads off,” she observed. “And if you don’t, you don’t get brought back. But it’s pretty disgusting what’s going on. Because I love Garcelle as well. I think she’s just a fabulous woman. I’m definitely Garcelle and Sutton [Stracke] on Beverly Hills [laughed].”

Whitney Rose Said That She Saw a More ‘Vulnerable’ Side of Lisa Barlow After the Rumors About Her Came out This Season

Even though the rumors regarding Lisa Barlow have caused a lot of drama among the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” cast this season, Whitney Rose said that it actually helped her see Barlow in a new light.

“After all those rumors came out and everything happened, I got to see a more vulnerable and open Lisa,” Rose told Entertainment Tonight during a September 2022 interview. “and I was able to take off the lenses I used to see her in and form my own opinion about her.”

However, the rumors about Barlow have affected Rose’s relationship with her cousin, Heather Gay, and the two are still not on good terms today.

“[Heather] pushes me, and that changed everything forever,” Rose told the outlet. “Those rumors that we hear about in the super-teases and all of that, people don’t want to own who started it, who said it, and people don’t like to be called out on their stuff. So, when you have someone who’s trying to lie, and someone’s really challenging them, they’re gonna get angry.”

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

