Harry Hamlin Reveals His True Feelings on Daughter Amelia’s Split From Scott Disick

Harry Hamlin does not seem to be too broken up over his daughter Amelia’s recent breakup from Scott Disick.

During a November 30th appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” the husband of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna answered a fan question about how he feels now that his 20-year-old daughter ended her nearly year-long relationship with the 38-year-old dad of three.

“Look, Amelia’s doing great,” Hamlin, 70, said on “Watch What Happens Live.” “She’s living in New York, and she’s having the time of her life — solo. I have no idea [about the breakup]. I didn’t pull the curtain. I have no idea what exactly happened there. I’m just glad that she is solo, put it that way.”

Fans previously saw Hamlin comment on his young daughter’s relationship with the boyfriend twice her age on the 11th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“The issue that’s most enduring is the age difference, which to me is odd,” Hamlin said of Amelia and Scott in a July 2021 episode of the Bravo reality show.

Hamlin’s Wife Lisa Rinna put on a Happy Face When Amelia Split From Scott

Lisa Rinna has also made comments about her daughter’s former relationship. In one RHOBH episode, she lamented over the fact that Amelia wasn’t dating a celebrity closer to her in age – like singer Harry Styles.

After the couple’s breakup was announced in September, the Comments by Bravo Instagram account shared a screenshot of Rinna posting a smiley face in the comment section to an article about Amelia and Scott’s split.

Rinna also addressed the breakup on “Watch What Happens Live” in September. She told host Andy Cohen that she was never “mean” to her daughter’s older beau.

“You know, I’ve actually been quite nice about Scott Disick,” she said, per People. “And I would never say that out loud, anything. I might have thought things that weren’t very good. … I wasn’t mean. Listen, I tried really hard. I was really patient, and I tried really hard. We’ll leave it at that.”

During the RHOBH reunion, Rinna confirmed that it was Amelia who initiated the breakup.

“You know, now’s the time to heal. Now’s the time for everyone to heal, ” she added, per Entertainment Tonight.

The Hamlins Had Hoped Amelia’s Romance With Disick was Just a ‘Phase’

Although they weren’t mean to Disick, the Hamlins never hid their confusion and concern over the relationship. An insider told Us Weekly that Rinna and her husband simply didn’t know what to make at first of their teenage daughter’s romance with the father of Kourtney Kardashian’s three kids, but that ultimately all they cared about was Amelia’s happiness.

“Her parents were skeptical at first,” the insider told the outlet. “But seeing their daughter happy makes them feel better about their relationship.”

Another source told E! News that the couple really liked Amelia’s previous boyfriend, Mercer Weiderhorn, whom they treated “like family.” The source added that Hamlin and Rinna believed that their daughter’s relationship with Disick was “just a phase.”

