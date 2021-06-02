Are Harry Hamlin & Lisa Rinna Headed for Divorce?

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s marriage is being questioned by fans after an old allegation and some new cheating rumors have surfaced on social media.

Rinna and Hamlin have been married since 1997 and they have two daughters, Delilah and Amelia, together. Hamlin was previously married to Laura Johnson from 1985 to 1989 and Nicollette Sheridan from 1991 to 1992.

Rinna is currently a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and although Hamlin has been in a few episodes, he seems to prefer to stay out of the reality television spotlight.

On June 1, 2021, a blind was posted by the popular Instagram account BravoandCocktails that had fans talking about Hamlin and Rinna — and not in a good way.

Fans Wrote in & Accused Hamlin of Cheating on Rinna in Canada

This week, BravoandCocktails posted the following blind on its Instagram Story. “You might not necessarily see it out front, but behind the scenes, the producers know a storm is coming because of those rape charges against the husband of a Housewife and why he is on the air even though they knew,” the anonymous tip read.

BravoandCocktails asked fans who the House husband in the blind was, and several fans responded that it was Hamlin. The person who runs the account shared some of the responses via Instagram Story.

“Yes! This is what the whole fight in Amsterdam was about. Also, as a Canadian, everyone knows about Harry [Hamlin’s] extra marital activities when he comes to Muskoka. He’s here like minimum 3-4 months a year,” one person responded.

“Unfortunately, I can confirm his extra marital activities in Muskoka. Anyone with a cottage up here has seen and heard lots,” wrote another.

“FYI Muskoka is very small. Very elite. Those who are in the know, know. They aren’t lying,” added a third.

According to The Mash, Hamlin and Rinna have a cottage on Governor’s Island on Lake Joseph.

Kim Richards Previously Insinuated That There Was Trouble in Rinna’s Marriage

Rinna and Hamlin are both actors. However, it wasn’t until Rinna first appeared on 2014 that the public really started scrutinizing her personal life — she did put it out in the open for all to see, after all.

At the time, it was fellow “Housewife” Kim Richards that seemed to stir the pot, strongly suggesting that things were not good between Rinna and Hamlin. It all went down during a 2015 trip to Amsterdam that was filmed by Bravo.

“I’m concerned about you [and] your situation at home,” Richards said to Rinna while at a dinner with the other “Housewives.” Everyone at the table appeared stunned. “You want to talk about my stuff? Let’s talk about your home life,” Richards continued, before erupting into an argument with both Eileen Davidson and Kyle Richards. When Yolanda Foster interjects and mentions her husband — at the time, she was married to David Foster — Kim says sort of under her breath, “Let’s talk about the husband,” and looks in Rinna’s direction.

Rinna then calls Richards out on it, and Richards responds, wide-eyed, “Let’s not talk about what you don’t want out.” Rinna got defensive, pointing at Richards and saying, “don’t touch my husband, ever.” Things escalated from there, with Rinna breaking a glass on the table and becoming irate.

From there, it didn’t take long for #WhatDidHarryDo to trend on Twitter. Just about everyone was curious about the accusations that Richards had made.

Shortly thereafter, Hamlin did an interview with Us Weekly in which he praised Rinna for how she handled the situation — and denied any wrongdoing on his part.

“She and I would equally defend each other’s honor. I was actually proud of her. I mean, look — you are getting your back up against a wall with something like that. What do you expect you know in the long run? But every time I see it, I go, ‘You go girl!'” Hamlin told the outlet. He went on to say, “I am [proud] because she’s doing a magnificent job. I think she’s bringing some class to a show that is kind of a reflection of who we are today. So in some sense it is art in that respect. I think she’s doing an extraordinary job.”

Hamlin went on to address that argument that Richards and Rinna had. “There is a hashtag #WhatDidHarryDo? out there so maybe someone will tell me at some point, and I hope it was good,” he joked.

Hamlin Allegedly Had an Affair With Julianne Phillips & There Have Been Some Rumors That He Sexually Assaulted Her

There have long been rumors that Hamlin had an affair with actress Julianne Phillips when the two worked together on the film “Allie & Me.” Many believe that Hamlin had an affair with Bruce Springsteen’s ex-wife, cheating on Rinna in the late 90s.

The rumor is that Harry Hamlin had an affair with actress Julianne Phillips with whom he starred in the sitcom Allie & Me.The story goes that Julianne broke it off. Supposedly, Harry physically assaulted Julianne -rumors range from “mere” choking & punches to rape). — Anne (@Anne12345610) April 24, 2020

Various blogs have posted about the alleged affair, including this one, linking Hamlin to Phillips, though their names weren’t always mentioned, only deduced. The anonymous tips were sent into various outlets and social media accounts as “blinds” — items that don’t mention names.

You can read part of a blind below. Based on the information provided, fans think they’ve figured out that the blind is about Hamlin and Phillips.

On the set was this former A list actor who was trying to make a comeback. It took him awhile to make that comeback and he still is not at the level he was back in the day even though just as many people know his name. Anyway, the two got involved on the set. Unbeknownst to our actress, the actor was involved with someone he eventually would marry. When our actress found out she broke off the on set hookup, but our actor decided he was going to have sex with her one more time. He assaulted our actress and for good measure, his soon to be wife heard about the assault and instead of being supportive, actually threatened our actress because the soon to be wife didn’t want anything to derail the comeback of the actor. Our actress has never recovered and never worked again.

This rumor has surfaced and resurfaced several times over the past few years. In 2019, Rinna seemed to defend Phillips in a tweet.

Julianne Phillips did nothing leave her alone. — lisa rinna (@lisarinna) March 30, 2019

There have also been reports that Phillips has denied these rumors, though none of those reports have actually been confirmed. Many believe that the account used to debunk the rumors was actually fake. This Reddit thread about the rumors fleshes things out a bit more.

Additional Cheating Rumors About Hamlin Surfaced in 2019 & Again in 2020

In February 2019, Rinna and Hamlin got into a bit of a Twitter feud with Hamlin’s ex-wife, Nicollette Sheridan. Basically, Sheridan took to social media after Rinna claimed that she left Hamlin for Michael Bolton during a segment on “RHOBH.”

“FAKE NEWS! Harry and I ended our marriage nose to nose in Canada…Michael was a long time friend that was invited to our wedding…Happy Harry found happiness with housewife [Lisa Rinna],” Sheridan tweeted. Hamlin was quick to respond. “Re Fake News! What’s it called when your wife of one year suddenly goes to bed with a pop singer? … two weeks after your mother dies?? I did a lotta stuff with my wife ‘nose to nose’ but ending our marriage was not one of them!” he wrote, before Rinna got involved.

Sweetie @IamNicollette You’re the gift that keeps on giving! https://t.co/KmR54Lr1Cl — lisa rinna (@lisarinna) February 24, 2019

It was what Sheridan said next that really got people talking. “Do you really want the truth shared? I appreciate that you want to support your housewife’s FAKE NEWS narrative, but the end of our marriage had nothing to do with anyone other than us. Sad you still can’t own your part,” she tweeted.

The feud didn’t continue past that.

However, in 2020, more allegations against Hamlin surfaced online. It seemed to have re-started with a tweet from an unnamed Twitter user, according to the Daily Mail.

“My girlfriend f*cked Harry Hamlin in Muskoka for an entire summer in 2018 – you wanna talk about that [Lisa Rinna]??? Or do you want to talk about his affair with Patricia?” the tweet read.

According to the report, fans seem to think that Patricia refers to “Southern Charm” star Patricia Altschul. At the time, Rinna made a joke in response, and nothing more seemed to come of it.

“Yeah and I watched it was hot as hell. Patricia, well, she’s kind of downer I didn’t like her so much,” Rinna commented on social media at the time the rumor was going around.

