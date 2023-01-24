RHOBH Husband Teases New TV Show

Harry Hamlin revealed that he is working on his own TV cooking show.

The longtime “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” husband spilled the beans on the January 19, 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live” as host Andy Cohen sampled some of his homemade Bolognese sauce.

After Cohen joked that he doesn’t want to be the person who didn’t thank Hamlin for his sauce, the actor replied, “I never expect a thank you for anything, that’s ridiculous.” He then added, “But anyway, a big network has asked me to do a cooking show. And I’m in the process of putting that together.”

Harry Hamlin Won’t Give up His Bolognese Sauce Recipe

Hamlin is famous for his Italian sauce, which is made with fresh tomatoes picked from his backyard garden. During an episode of RHOBH, he even made the sauce for Garcelle Beauvais’ birthday and gifted her an extra jar. Hamlin’s wife, Lisa Rinna, later chastised her co-star for not sending her husband a thank you. On a 2021 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Hamlin said he never expected a thank you and just wanted Beauvais “to enjoy the sauce,” per BravoTV.com.

At the time, Cohen noted that he has not opened the container of Bolognese sauce that Rinna had given him at the RHOBH reunion that year. “By the way, I have my sauce that was given to me by you and Lisa, and it is still frozen. We have not made it,” Cohen said. “You will hear from me after I make it.”

Plenty of others have given Hamlin rave reviews. The actor once told The Daily Beast, “Somebody has said that I should bottle and sell it and donate all the profits to charity like Paul Newman did, which I’d be happy to do.”

He then gave a tiny recipe tease. “It’s an old Italian recipe that I cooked up while living in Italy,” he said. “People seem to like it.”

In January 2023, Hamlin told Us Weekly that he will never reveal the full recipe for his sauce. “The secret to my Bolognese sauce will remain a secret,” he said.

Harry Hamlin Does All of the Cooking at Home

RHOBH fans have seen Hamlin in the kitchen multiple times, complete with an apron that has his face emblazoned on it. According to BravoTV.com, Rinna once revealed that Hamlin does all of the cooking at their house.

“Harry is an amazing cook,” she said. “Some of his specialties are his Kobe beef, which is the ‘Harry’s meat,’ blueberry pie, and there’s Bolognese. Harry’s Bolognese is so well known.”

Hamlin told AARP that he only uses fresh ingredients in his cooking. “I cook my own food — everything’s fresh. I don’t eat anything processed,” he said.

Because he does all of the cooking, Rinna let her husband win a battle over a potential kitchen renovation.

“My husband loves his 1984 kitchen,” the RHOBH veteran told fans on Instagram. “I have fought for — I don’t know, a couple of years now to try to redo the kitchen.”

“He loves his kitchen so much, and you know what, I’m gonna just let him have this 1984 kitchen,” she added. “I’m not gonna fight it anymore. He loves it. He’s so happy. And since I don’t cook, I don’t really have a case. So guess what? I’m gonna let him have it.”

