SEE IT: Photo of Harry Hamlin & Daughter Causes Controversy Among Fans

As the 12th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has officially come to a close, the reunion — and just about everyone on it — has been one of the hottest topics on the internet.

Ahead of the October 26, 2022, reunion episode, a photo of Lisa Rinna’s husband Harry Hamlin and the couple’s daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin was shared on social media. The picture was taken in September 2022 at the PRISCAVera Fashion Show which took place during New York’s Fashion Week.

“This is not how I pose with my dad,” a popular Bravo fan account captioned the pic. Fans took to the comments section to discuss the photo, many feeling that it’s “weird” and “cringe” while others felt that people were overreacting.

Dozens of People Commented on the Photo

In the picture, Harry has his arm around his daughter’s waist and appears to be giving her a hug. Delilah, 24, is facing the camera while Harry nuzzles his nose into her cheek. The pose received plenty of feedback from Instagram users.

“Flowers in the Attic uncomfortable,” one person wrote.

“Looks a bit too intimate,” someone else added.

“Woah!!!! That’s truly disturbing,” a third social media user said.

Of course, the picture was dug up as the watching world is busy picking sides in an epic battle between Rinna and Kathy Hilton. With so many people criticizing Rinna on the internet, it’s not surprising that fans would be against Harry as well.

And while there were dozens of comments from people criticizing the way that Harry and Delilah were posed, there were also several that felt there was nothing wrong with the photo and criticized others for “sexualizing” an innocent pic.

“It’s just a lovely picture of a father and his daughter,” one comment read.

“Nothing wrong,” another commenter added.

“Harry is a great father why make him look this way he is clearly posing,” a third person echoed.

Hamlin Isn’t the Only RHOBH Star Criticized for Posing With His Daughter

In July 2022, another House Husband caused controversy after he shared a photo with his youngest daughter. Kyle Richards’ husband Mauricio Umansky shared the pic of him and Portia “hanging out” and several fans commented on the picture sharing their opinions.

While some people thought that the photo showed a sweet moment between a father and a daughter, other people criticized it and slammed Mauricio for sharing it.

“This looks inappropriate,” one person commented.

“Wow thats so innappropriate without reading the caption i wouldve thought alright girlfriend. After reading the caption he should be ashamed,” another person said.

The overwhelming majority of people thought that the picture was completely harmless.

“Why is this disturbing? Nothing wrong with it at all!!!” someone countered.

“Super sweet! This makes me tear up! You’re an amazing dad!” a fourth person agreed.

Mauricio didn’t pay any mind to the comments racking up on the snap.

