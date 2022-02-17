Harry Hamlin on the Reason His ‘Film Career’ Was Negatively Impacted

Over the past 45 years, actor Harry Hamlin, 70, has made his mark in the entertainment industry. He starred in projects such as the 1981 film “Clash of the Titans,” the beloved NBC series “LA Law,” and the Emmy-Award-winning drama “Mad Men,” per IMDb.

During a February 2022 interview with People magazine, Hamlin discussed his decision to join the cast of the 1982 film “Making Love,” where he portrayed a writer named Bart. The film follows the young man as he embarks on an affair with a married male doctor (Michael Ontkean). Hamlin explained that the film was considered controversial due to its depiction of two gay men in a relationship. The actor shared that he “was told by a lot of people, you can’t do that movie.”

“I think it had been offered to pretty much everybody in town and everyone had turned it down because they thought it might be damaging to their careers,” explained the father-of-three.

He revealed that he was drawn to the movie because he “was looking for something serious” and asserted that “[i]t was way ahead of its time.” He shared that while his friends encouraged him to not take the role of Bart, his “agent said [he] should.” The actor explained that audiences were aware that he had been in a relationship with model Ursula Andress, who is the mother of his son, Dimitri Hamlin, 41.

“[H]e said, ‘Everyone knows you’re straight so you’re going to be okay.’ But I didn’t really pay much attention to any of that noise. I thought it was interesting and bold. I was attracted to that,” said Hamlin.

He then shared that starring in “Making Love,” “ended [his] film career.” He stated that he believed the film was “the reason why [he] stopped getting calls”

“The movie was panned and my performance was ignored. The reviews were all negative, pretty much. As far as the film business sort of shutting the door, I think it just had to do with the fact of the studio system being a closed system and once they saw there could be some confusion about my sexuality, then they just said they didn’t want to take the chance,” explained the actor.

He went on to say that he believed that “the perception at the time was that anybody who could play gay must be gay.” He also noted that despite the backlash that the film received, he eventually “went on to have a great career.”

“I’m very proud of having done that movie,” stated the 70-year-old.

Lisa Rinna Spoke About Her Relationship With Harry Hamlin

Hamlin wed “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna in 1997. The couple shares two daughters, Delilah Belle, and Amelia Gray. During a September 2021 interview with Access Hollywood, Rinna spoke about her marriage to Hamlin. She shared that she and her husband are “complete opposites,” but have managed to make their relationship work.

“We have nothing in common so the fact that we come together and do what we do is just it’s hilarious, it’s so much fun and you know, I just adore him to the moon and back,” shared the 58-year-old.

Harry Hamlin Revealed How He & Lisa Rinna Have Worked on Their Relationship

During a December 2019 interview with Jenny McCarthy, Hamlin shared how he has been able to make his relationship with Rinna work. He referenced he had been previously married to Laura Johnson and Nicollette Sheridan.

“I had been married a couple times before and I was not really in the mood to get married again. So we kind of spent five years dancing around the idea of marriage and making it a long-term thing,” said the actor.

Hamlin then shared that “during that five year period,” the couple had some relationship issues, which were remedied after going through therapy together.

“I think we had two or three different therapists one wonderful woman named June who is no longer with us but she took us through the ways to get through those bumps to smooth out those bumps,” stated the father of three.

READ NEXT: Teddi Mellencamp Shares the Angry Text She Sent Producers Before She Was Fired