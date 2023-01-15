Harry Hamlin Reveals Secret to Long Marriage to Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna’s husband Harry Hamlin spoke out about their marriage.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, who recently announced her exit from the Bravo reality show after eight years, has been married to the “Mayfair Witches” star since 1997. Hamlin was previously married to Laura Johnson from 1985 to 1989 and to Nicollette Sheridan from 1991 to 1992.

In a January 2023 interview, Hamlin revealed why his third marriage was the charm – and what makes his relationship with Rinna work.

Harry Hamlin Says His Wife Is Not Like His Mother

Hamlin supported his wife’s decision to leave RHOBH, telling People in January 2023, “She took it as far as she could take it, and she elevated the show.”

And Rinna has been notoriously protective of her husband. During her first season on RHOBH, she threw a glass of wine at co-star Kim Richards as she warned her not to ever talk about Hamlin. “I am fiercely protective of my marriage and my family and I’ll be damned if I let someone as disturbed as she is create false rumors about my husband,” Rinna wrote on her Bravo blog at the time.

In a January 2023 interview with People, Hamlin, 71, admitted that his first two marriages involved him “trying work stuff out” with his spouses “because they had characteristics that were similar to my mother.”

“I think a lot of people end up trying to work s*** out with their lovers,” he said. “Breaking the cycle is not easy. Having not married my mother the third time, then comes the challenge: How do you make that friendship and relationship work both romantically and platonically?”

Hamlin revealed that his relationship with Rinna works because they really listen to each other. “We listen to each other, and we’re not clingy,” he said. “She does what she wants, so I can do what I want.”

Harry Hamlin Admitted He & Lisa Rinna Are ‘Completely & Utterly Opposite’

Rinna and Hamlin share daughters Delilah and Amelia, and they both work as actors, but that’s about where their similarities end. Both have been vocal about how the “opposites attract” mantra fits their relationship.

In 2019, Hamlin told Us Weekly, “We let each other be. We’re not helicopter husband and wife.”

“I have no idea why opposites attract, but we are completely and utterly opposite,” he added. “But I love to cook, and she doesn’t, so we all get fed up as a result of that. I have no interest in pop culture and she does so whatever I know about pop culture I get from her.”

Just ahead of the couple’s 25th wedding anniversary in 2022, Hamlin told People, “I like going up to the mountains, and her idea of camping is anything below the 10th floor of the Four Seasons.”

And during an appearance on “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” Rinna said the same. “We’re so opposite,” the RHOBH alum said in 2018, per E! News. “We have nothing in common—and I truly mean that. Like, zero…He’s into rockets and astrophysics. I’m into shopping.”

