Harry Hamlin Recovers From Major Surgery

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna recently revealed her husband, Harry Hamlin, underwent shoulder surgery.

Rinna posted on Instagram, “HH had shoulder surgery and I’m his nurse. Pray for him.” Rinna added in her December 16, 2022, Instagram post, “Truth be told he said I was an excellent nurse. 😂❤️😘 #NotNurseRachett❤️‍.” Rinna and Hamlin didn’t provide any other details about what led to the surgery.

Hamlin Received Well Wishes From His Wife’s ‘RHOBH’ Co-Stars

Hamlin received well wishes from Rinna’s “RHOBH” co-stars in the comments of her Instagram post. Dorit Kemsley wrote, “Aww we wish you better Harry. You’re in great hands 🙏🏼♥️.” Diana Jenkins added a series of heart emojis.

The 71-year-old actor appeared on the red carpet alongside Rinna at the December 7, 2022, premiere for the upcoming AMC series “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches,” which is set to stream on the network starting January 8, 2023. Hamlin plays Cortland Mayfair in the series based on Rice’s book trilogy, “The Lives of the Mayfair Witches.”

Rinna also posted an photo of Hamlin to her Instagram Story showing him in a sling. In March, Hamlin opened up about his secret to staying young and revealed he hasn’t had plastic surgery. Hamlin told Andy Cohen during a conversation for Interview Magazine, ” I don’t take any supplements. I started taking vitamins maybe a month ago. I got a bottle of Centrum Silver, and I’ve taken four or five of those.” When asked about surgery, Hamlin told Cohen, “S*** no. I’ve never done anything like that.”

Hamlin Recently Responded to the Boos His Wife Heard at Bravocon

Harry Hamlin on the Secret to 25 Years of Happiness with Lisa Rinna | Love Issue | PEOPLE What’s the secret to Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna’s long-lasting marriage? Having nothing in common. But while the pair says Hamlin is a self-proclaimed outdoorsman who loves to camp and Rinna prefers shopping and the spa, the two reveal that their “love, respect and attraction” is what’s kept them together for nearly 25 years. The… 2022-02-02T19:00:07Z

Hamlin talked about the reaction his wife received when she appeared at Bravocon in October. He told Entertainment Tonight during an interview promoting his upcoming AMC show, “There were a lot more cheers than boos, and I thought that her response was classic and epic. I’m not worried about that girl at all.”

The 12th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” wrapped up in October and Rinna’s role on the Bravo reality TV show remains up in the air. She told E! News on December 8, “We’re just gonna see what happens, whatever God has in store for us. We never know. You never know.”

Rinna did confirm she is going to be appearing on the big screen sometime in the near future. Rinna posted on Instagram on December 16, “Fun way to end the year just booked a movie role.” Rinna appeared in five episodes of the Peacock soap opera spinoff “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem,” reprising her signature role as Billie Reed. The series premiered in July 2022. The film role will be her first since the 2015 TV movie “Adventures in Love & Babysitting.”

Rinna and Hamlin, who have two daughters, Amelia and Delilah, celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in 2022. Hamlin told People the secret to their success is, “being diametrically opposite. I like going up to the mountains, and her idea of camping is anything below the 10th floor of the Four Seasons. … We’ve always heard each other.” Rinna added, “And it doesn’t hurt that he’s so good-looking.”