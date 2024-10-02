RHOBH Fans Get Rare Look at Harry Hamlin’s Lookalike Son Dimitri

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” got an added bonus ahead of the launch of Harry Hamlin’s jarred pasta sauce. A rare look at the actor’s handsome son was featured in a promo for the product.

In September 2024, Hamlin, the husband of RHOBH alum Lisa Rinna, announced pre-orders for his long-awaited pasta sauce brand, and his whole family was on hand to support him, including his son Dimitri, 44.

On social media, fans couldn’t get over how much Hamlin’s son looks like him. Others didn’t realize that Hamlin even had a son.

Dimitri Hamlin Looks Like a Young Harry Hamlin

Rinna appeared on eight seasons of RHOBH before she announced her departure from the series in January 2023. Her husband, Harry Hamlin, and daughters, Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray, made cameos on the show. But many fans did not know that Hamlin also had a son from a previous relationship.

In a post shared to Instagram in September 2024, Hamlin and his three children gathered in his kitchen to promote the launch of Harry’s Famous Sauce. The long-awaited sauce, which is the key to Hamlin’s famous homemade Bolognese, is officially available to pre-order online.

In the clip, the family tried out some homemade pizza made with Harry’s Famous sauce. Hamlin bit off a bit too much of the hot pizza and walked of camera. The camera panned to his stunned son, who wore a white t-shirt and was identified with the caption “Dimitri Hamlin, Harry’s son.” Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray Hamlin roasted their dad for being so “dramatic” as he walked off camera.

The clip was captioned, “Harry’s Famous Sauce is more than just a recipe—it’s a cherished family tradition.” Pre-order information was also included.

Fans reacted in the comment section, with some wondering where Dimitri has been hiding all these years.

“Is that Harry’s son? He’s gorgeous,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“His gorgeous son looks just like him! 🔥,” another wrote.

“Dimitri is a spitting image. Whoa!!!! Everything about him is young Harry 🔥,” added another.

“I thought they’d inserted a video of Harry when he was young. If that’s his son he’s identical to him,” another wrote.

Others compared Dimitri to a young version of his father when he starred in the 1981 movie “Clash of the Titans.”

“Dimitri Hamlin is Perseus 2.0!!! Gorgeous family ,” one fan wrote.

“Clash of the Titans with Harry’s son oh my God, please make it happen right now 🔥❤️,” another begged.

Interestingly, Dimitri’s parents met on the set of “Clash of the Titans” and he was conceived on the first night they were together, Rinna once claimed, per Today.com.

Harry Hamlin Was in a Relationship With Ursula Andress Before He Married Lisa Rinna

Hamlin was 28 when he met Ursula Andress, 44, at a cast dinner while working on the movie “Clash of the Titans.” The two sat together at a dinner.

“Everyone came, and they sat me next to Ursula,” Hamlin told Fox News in an interview.

“I didn’t know what to say to her exactly, but somehow the subject of flea markets came up, and I said that I’d been to a flea market the week before I flew over to London,” he continued.”When we got to Rome to start filming there, she called me at the hotel one day and said, ‘I’m only five houses down from the hotel, and there’s a flea market tomorrow on the Porta Portese. Do you want to go?’ So that’s how that happened!”

Before the movie was even released, Hamlin and Andress’ son Dimitri was born in May 1980.

Rinna described the start of her husband’s former romance in a different way. In a season 10 episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she talked about how Hamlin lived in Rome for three years. “He was with Ursula Andress at the time and they had a child. She lived here,” Rinna told her co-stars in the RHOBH episode “That’s Not Amore.” “She was the first Bond Girl. They were doing ‘Clash of the Titans’ together.”

“Ursula is the movie star that you would imagine,” Rinna added in a confessional. “He said she called him and said, ‘Harry, come to my room.’ And so he did, at 28 years old, he went on in and she got pregnant that night. And that was that, at 44. First time.”

Hamlin and Andress split in 1983.