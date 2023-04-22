RHOBH Husband Shuts Down Reality TV Rumor

Harry Hamlin says his family will not go back to reality TV. The husband of former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna spoke out in a new interview amid rumors that his family is shopping their own spinoff reality show.

When asked if he would be open to doing a Bravo spinoff starring him, his wife, and their daughters, Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray, Hamlin, 71, told Entertainment Tonight there’s no way he would consider it.

“Why?” he added. ”I’ve been there, and I’ve done that whole Bravo thing. So, has Lisa. We’ve been there and done that. We move forward in our lives, we don’t go back.”

Lisa Rinna Also Shot Down the Reality Show Rumors

Rinna was a main cast member of the RHOBH for eight seasons, starting in 2015. After she stepped down from the Bravo reality show in January 2023, she coyly fueled the fire when asked about her the chances of her family to star in a “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” style reality show in an interview with CR Fashion Book. “Never say never.” “I made good TV,” she added.

She later backtracked when asked about the rumors that her family is in talks for their own reality show.

“That’s not true. None of that’s true,” Rinna told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast in an April 2023 interview. “I don’t know where somebody got that. “

The Rinna Beauty founder added that her whole family is “really busy” with other projects. “I’m not sure I could even get anybody to do a show with me.” She added. “They’re all working so much and so busy that I’m not sure we could even be in the same place to do a show, which is great.”

Harry Hamlin Will Star in a TV Cooking Show

While a family reality show isn’t in the works, Hamlin has revealed that he will star in his own show based on his culinary talents. On the January 19, 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” he told host Andy Cohen, “A big network has asked me to do a cooking show. And I’m in the process of putting that together.”

He gave more details during the April 2023 ET interview. The cooking show being produced is tentatively titled “In the Kitchen with Harry,” but Hamlin admitted he has no idea what the format will be.

“I’ve got a cooking show that’s coming out on AMC,” Hamlin dished. “I have no idea what it’s going to be. I’ve never seen a cooking show in my life. So, I don’t know what it’s going to look like ’cause I don’t watch them. They came to me and said, ‘Let’s do a cooking show,’ and I said, ‘Okay.'”

In addition to his cameos on RHOBH, Hamlin does have some reality TV show experience. In 2010, he and Rinna starred in the short-lived reality show, “Harry Loves Lisa.” “I don’t remember anything about shooting ‘Harry Loves Lisa,’” Hamlin told Us Weekly in 2023. “I never liked the title.”

