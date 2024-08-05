Hayley Erbert Shows Off Stunning Transformation 24 Hours After Trip to Iceland With Derek Hough

Hayley Erbert had a major transformation.

In August 2024, the professional dancer and wife of “Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough went into full glam mode just hours after she was roughing it in Iceland. Fans had a big reaction to the photos on Instagram.

Erbert’s two very different looks came nearly eight months after she underwent surgery for a cranial hematoma.

Hayley Erbert Stunned in New Glam Photos

On August 4, 2024, Erbert posted several photos to Instagram following a glam session with makeup/hair artist Afton Williams. The 29-year-old professional dancer wore a black slip dress as she showed off a sleek, slicked-back hairstyle. “Went from adventuring in Iceland straight into @afton’s glam chair,” she captioned the pics.

Williams also posted photos of Erbert’s transformation. “She was climbing glaciers a mere 24hrs before pulling out this 🥵 look @hayley.erbert,” she wrote.

Derek Hough also posted pics of his wife’s glam look. “Get you a girl who can do both ❤️,” the Emny winning choreographer wrote.

Fans and friends reacted to Erbert’s look, including fellow DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd who wrote, “Perfection.”

“Beautiful angel,” added Emma Slater.

“So beautiful my friend!!!” added pro dancer Britt Stewart.

“HAYLEY😍😍😍 Just so freaking stunning 😍😍😍,” added Daniella Karagach.

“I CANNOT HANDLE THIS 😍😍,” fellow pro Jenna Johnson chimed in.

Hayley Erbert Looked Very Different During Her Trip To Iceland With Her Husband Derek Hough

Erbert and Hough haven’t even been married a year yet. The couple will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on August 26, 2024. But after their roller coaster newlywed year, they checked off a major item from their bucket list by traveling to Iceland.

In photos and videos posted to Instagram, the couple shared their adventures of hiking, snorkeling, and chasing waterfalls. Erbert wore her short hair in a natural, curly style as she posed solo and with her husband during the trip.

She captioned a video with, “Iceland has always been a bucket list destination for both @derekhough and me, and it exceeded every expectation! I often found myself speechless by its majestic beauty, overwhelmed with emotion and flooded with gratitude. Every breathtaking view is a reminder of life’s preciousness, and every piece of nature’s perfect imperfections highlights the beauty that surrounds us every single day. ♥️♥️.”

Hough also shared a look at the magical trip he took with his wife.

“Chasing waterfalls in Iceland!” the DWSTS judge captioned a video. “Starting with the calming Hjálparfoss to the misty magic of Seljalandsfoss, each stop left us breathless and awestruck. Watch till the end to see which waterfall had us dancing in the rain! 💧🌈

The trip was especially meaningful given Erbert’s health scare which took place in December 2023 while the two were on the road for Hough’s live tour.

In an interview with People magazine, Hough said the trip to Iceland was a much-needed respite for him and Erbert. “We really went from being married to being on tour rehearsals, and then on tour and then in a hospital, and then basically back in the rehearsal studio and then back on tour,” he said in late July. “For us, it was like, ‘Okay, we need a time to really just go on an adventure and to get out.’ I’ve been telling her this really feels like our second honeymoon.”