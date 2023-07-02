Longtime RHOC Star Calls Former Castmate ‘Irrelevant’

Heather Dubrow fired back at Kelly Dodd’s comments about her children during a recent podcast appearance in which she called the “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum “irrelevant.”

Dubrow was a guest on the “Out & About” podcast on June 28 and the hosts brought up some of the things Dodd said, which they called “terrible,” and asked how Dubrow dealt with attacks like that about her children. “People who are irrelevant are irrelevant so I wouldn’t waste five seconds of worrying about someone that makes no difference in the world,” the RHOC star replied.

“I would also say that people that make a living by being hatemongers, that’s their own evil karma that will come back and I have no time for that,” she added. “What I will say is that with my family and my kids, yes, I’m fiercely protective. And yeah. Don’t come after my children.”

Kelly Dodd Criticized Terry & Heather Dubrow in March 2023 After Heather Dubrow Posted About Her Son on Instagram

Dodd’s comments that were the subject of Dubrow’s conversation on “Out & About” came during an episode of her podcast “Daily Smash” with her husband Rick Leventhal back on March 6, 2023. The RHOC alum and her husband spoke out against Dubrow after she posted on Instagram that her 12-year-old son is transgender.

As People reported at the time, Dubrow reintroduced the world to her 12-year-old child Ace as she wrote, “We love you, our youngest son, Ace… Since Ace is a 12 year old child, with a long life ahead of him – we will let him tell his own story someday if he chooses to do so.”

Dodd and Leventhal ripped into Dubrow and her Instagram post on their podcast as Leventhal asked, “Why are you announcing to the world that your 12-year-old daughter wants to be a boy now?” Dodd said Dubrow and her husband, Terry Dubrow, “want attention… She has to be famous.”

Kelly Dodd Claimed That Heather Dubrow Was ‘Awful’ to Producers During ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Filming

It’s not the first time Dubrow and her former RHOC co-star have clashed publicly as Dodd previously ripped into Dubrow and claimed she treated production very poorly during filming. During the March 27 episode of her podcast with her husband, Dodd brought up Tamra Judge’s podcast claim that someone in RHOC’s 17th season didn’t treat production well and said she was talking about Dubrow.

“She was awful, awful to production,” Dodd shared. “They could not stand her. They hated her. They hated her. She was so rude and so ostentatious. She was just the worst.” Dodd went on to share that she was really surprised to see Dubrow brought back for “The Real Housewives of Orange County’s” 16th season. She added that she couldn’t understand why producers wanted her on the show as she was “terrible” to them.

New episodes of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” air on Bravo on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

