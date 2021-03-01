Former RHOC Star Shades Braunwyn Windham-Burke

As former Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow once said, “I may be married to a plastic surgeon, but I’m 98% real.” And, it looks she really is keeping things real, as the former star exposed Braunwyn Windham-Burke during a recent interview.

Over the past few months, Burke has been caught by the paparazzi numerous times, and it seems like her photos have been everywhere. However, that may not be a coincidence, as Dubrow claims that it might actually be Burke who is calling the paps on herself.

”I heard recently, I don’t really… I haven’t watched Real Housewives of Orange County since I left the show, but I heard there was some controversy about paparazzi,” Dubrow said during a recent appearance on E’s Daily Pop, as noted by Reality Tea. “I want to just for the record there are no paparazzi in Orange County. You have to call them. You have to call someone.”

Dubrow also added, “I run into Khloe Kardashian and tons of people who always have paparazzi, there’s no paparazzi in Orange County. Ever.”

Dubrow was a cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County during Seasons 7-11.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Has Denied Calling the Paparazzi on Herself

It looks like Dubrow is not the only one who has speculated that Burke was calling the paparazzi on herself. During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked Burke if she really does tip the photographers off, which Burke vehemently denied doing.

“I have paparazzi that’s just parked outside of my house, and they follow me around the city,” Burke claimed while on Watch What Happens Live. “They followed me Sunday to a sex shop. They follow me everywhere I go.”

Burke continued, “Sean and I headed out to the sex shop and there’s photos. They don’t hang out on the beach but they have been hanging out in front of my house and following me everywhere lately.”

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Is on the Outs With Many of Her ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Costars

It looks like Dubrow isn’t the only one who is criticizing Burke these days. Burke is currently on the outs with many of her Real Housewives of Orange County costars, such as Kelly Dodd, which viewers have seen play out during this past season. In a recent Instagram comment, Burke even claimed that former star Tamra Judge was the only one who was currently supporting her.

“Tamara has been the only person from Rhoc that has been there for me, she knew I was sober and kept it to herself, she knew we were struggling with our daughter’s mental health issues and listened, she got me through a day that was so hard I was physically shaking,” Burke wrote on Instagram, as noted by Page Six. “Whatever you think you know, you don’t [sic].”

Although it’s unclear if Burke will be back on The Real Housewives of Orange County for another season, it sure seems like it will be a dramatic season if does return.

