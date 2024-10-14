‘Real Housewives’ Star Responds to Rumors Her Husband Cheated

Longtime “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow is speaking out about cheating rumors surrounding her marriage to Terry Dubrow.

“A couple of times, it has been said that Terry has cheated on me, with his assistant or whoever,” Dubrow said on the October 8 episode of the “Out & About” podcast. “His assistant’s a lesbian, by the way,” she added.

“Why is it always that he’s cheating? Why can’t I be cheating? I am cute, I could cheat. Why is it not me?” she jokingly wondered. “It’s so obnoxious and it’s insulting,” she added. As for how she and her husband handle said rumors? “We’ve always laughed off the rumors or whatever, because it’s not a big deal,” she said.

So far, the infidelity rumors haven’t broken the Dubrows. They have been married for 25 years and have four children together; twins Nick and Max, Kat and Ace.

Dubrow joined RHOC on season 7 in a full-time role. She left the show after season 11, but returned for season 16. She’s been a part of the franchise ever since.

Heather Dubrow Shared How She Would React if Terry Dubrow Cheated

In another interview on the “Uncut and Uncensored” podcast in September 2024, Dubrow talked more about the infidelity rumors that seem to keep creeping up.

“It’s so stupid… People will say that [Terry] cheats on me. We’re together 24/7. When is he cheating on me? And by the way… I’m cute! Why doesn’t no one ever think I’m cheating? I find that very offensive,” Dubrow told podcast host Caroline Stanbury.

Dubrow said that she’s not worried about her husband having a wandering eye.

“I am a very secure, grown woman and I would never stay in a relationship that wasn’t serving me. You know what I’m saying? I wouldn’t stay with someone for the children,” she added, admitting that she would “move on.”

However, Dubrow admits that if her husband did cheat, she wouldn’t be able to trust him again.

“I told Terry before we ever got married, I’m like, ‘Look, if you ever want to cheat on me, you just better hope I never find out.’ Because that is one thing I don’t think I could ever overcome because I would feel like a private investigator. I would never be comfortable,” she told Stanbury.

Terry Dubrow Previously Addressed the Cheating Rumors

In February 2024, Fox News Digital spoke with Terry Dubrow and asked him about the cheating rumors.

“Everyone is sort of looking to knock a successful, stable person down,” Terry Dubrow told the outlet. He went on to talk about how harsh the internet can be some time. However, he has pretty thick skin.

“If I was concerned about what negative comments were on the internet or rumors or whatever, I couldn’t do what I do. I mean, I couldn’t be a functioning husband in a relationship with my family. I think it would be tough to do reality show in general, but you know, you get used to it and you sort of let it wash away,” he said.

