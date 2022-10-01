Heather Dubrow Reacts to Terry Dubrow Cheating Rumors

RHOC star Heather Dubrow has spoken out about the rumors that her husband Terry Dubrow is cheating.

Here’s what you need to know:

Heather Dubrow Shot Down Rumors That She’s Not Filming Due to a Cheating Scandal Involving Terry Dubrow

On September 29, 2022, a Bravo fan social media account shared a photo of the “Real Housewives of Orange County” stars with the caption, “According to @deuxmoi, Heather Dubrow is skipping out on #RHOC season 17 filming due to cheating allegations circulating! Do you believe this?”

Heather commented on the post clearing the air and setting the record straight.

“This is not true, on any level,” she wrote.

Several fans commented on Heather’s comment.

“this is exactly what one would say. You’re not filming, it’s no one’s business what is or isn’t true….just go live your life quietly and stay away,” someone wrote.

“OMGOSH good. You two are perfect to me and so t want to see that ruined,” another fan wrote.

Someone else commented, “please stop reading things on here. Protect yourself and your peace of mind. This will only tear you apart. I’ll never understand how people can be so hateful. This isn’t reality here, it’s evil. Wrap yourself with people who love you. This is not your fault!”

The original rumor, shared by Instagram user @deuxmoi, says “This housewife has not been seen filming with her colleagues for weeks. Word on the street is her husbands affairs surfaces and we know who is not afraid to air it all out!”

The rumor was started by an anonymous person and published online via the social media account.

Heavy reached out to the Dubrows for comment and has not received a response yet.

Kelly Dodd Accused Terry Dubrow of Cheating With One of His Assistants: ‘It’s Common Knowledge Here Ask Anyone!’

This isn’t the first time affair rumors have surfaced.

A former castmate of Heather’s, Kelly Dodd, commented on an Instagram post from early 2022 which has since been deleted, according to Reality Blurb.

The original post was a photo of Heather and her friend Shannon Beador. Dodd took to the comments writing, “Don’t throw stones at glass houses HD! EVERYONE IN NEWPORT BEACH KNOWS TERRY WAS BANGING HIS OFFICE ASSISTANT!! (Allegedly). Don’t want to get sued a 3rd time!! It’s common knowledge here ask anyone! HYPOCRITE,” according to Celebuzz.

Shortly after Heather denied those rumors as well.

“There’s a rumor online right now that Terry was like banging his assistant for years. It’s not true. I’m not going to give it any weight or any life because it’s stupid. But, the point is this: For me, cheating is like the one, it was my one hard no,” Heather revealed on her podcast Heather Dubrow’s World in April.

“I was like, ‘No matter what happens in our lives, just know, I can’t recover from that,’” Heather said on the podcast. “I can handle messing up and doing stupid things, but when, I’ve had a handful of incidences in my life where a couple people have been so incredibly disloyal that… And it’s not many but it’s a couple and it just, I will never get over it.”

The pair have been together for more than 25 years and share four children together.

