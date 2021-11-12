Heather Dubrow Claims Costar Gave Her Daughter Porn

Bravo has released the trailer for “The Real Housewives of Orange County” season 16. The upcoming season will star Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Shannon Storms Beador, and Emily Simpson. The trailer also introduced fans to two new housewives, Dr. Jennifer Armstrong and Noella Berenger.

According to Page Six, “Real Housewives of Orange County” viewers can expect some drama between Berenger and Dubrow, who last appeared on the show in 2017. In the trailer, Berenger can be seen introducing herself to Heather’s daughter, ​​Max Dubrow, 17, at what appears to be a dinner party. The new “Housewife” rushed over to Max, who revealed that she was bisexual in 2020, to announce that they have something in common.

“I’m bisexual too!” revealed Berenger.

During a confessional interview, Beador appeared to be commenting on Berenger’s openness about her sexuality.

“She seems to be an open book,” asserted Beador.

Toward the end of the trailer, the “Real Housewives of Orange County” cast are seen enjoying dinner on a beach during their vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. During the meal, Heather announced that she had an issue with Berenger.

“I didn’t want to invite you because you gave my daughter pornography as a gift,” said the mother-of-four.

Berenger and Beador looked shocked by Dubrow’s claim.

Heather Dubrow Spoke About Her Daughter’s Sexuality During a December 2020 Interview

In December 2020, Heather and Max Dubrow appeared together on Entertainment Tonight. During the interview, Max discussed her openness about her sexuality on social media and her podcast “I’ll Give It To You Straightish.”

“It was honestly very empowering and I never thought that I would be able to have a platform where I can help people my age especially,” said the 17-year-old.

She also explained how her classmates at her Catholic high school reacted to her sexuality.

“So in my own bubble at my school in my world coming out was — I did not know what to expect, honestly there was a thought in me, you’re going to get expelled, you’re not going back to school, which is a possibility, you know, things like that have happened at schools like mine,” shared Max.

Despite her worries, her peers were “super, super positive.” Heather then chimed in that “the culture at her school s very beautiful and very encompassing.” The reality television star then shared kind words about her daughter.

“Even with Max’s permission to talk about this, I can only tell what it’s like as a parent, which is great and I get tons of messages about it but for Max to be telling her story from an age vantage point is just, like, worth gold. I’m just so, so proud of her,” said the 52-year-old.

A Former ‘Real Housewives” Star Made a Claim About Noella Berenger in July 2021

As fans of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” are aware, Noella Berenger was a friend of Braunwyn Windham-Burke, who was a cast member during seasons 13 and 14. During a July 2021 interview on ​​the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast, former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Elizabeth Vargas shared her thoughts about Berenger becoming a cast member. Vargas revealed that she believed that Berenger will thrive as a “Housewife” for an unusual reason.

“Noella has like a sex dungeon in Crystal Cove that I’ve heard all about so I can’t wait for that to come out,” said Vargas with a laugh.

