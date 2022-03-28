Heather Dubrow Criticized For Interaction With Shannon Beador

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow joined the show’s cast for its sixteenth season following a five-year absence. Throughout season 16, Dubrow has gotten into arguments with her castmates, specifically Noella Bergener and Shannon Beador.

In season 16, episode 14, Dubrow interacted with Beador during Gina Kirschenheiter’s party in celebration of the launch of her skincare line, CaraGala. During the event, the “7 Year Stitch” host came up to Beador who was eating some refreshments.

“Put the cheese down!” said Dubrow.

When Beador appeared alarmed, Dubrow clarified that she “was kidding.”

“You look so good,” said the mother of four.

On March 26, 2022, a Reddit user uploaded the scene with Dubrow and Beador at Kirschenheiter’s party on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

“Did this make anyone else’s skin crawl?” read the caption of the post.

Several Reddit users shared that they did not appreciate Dubrow’s behavior in season 16, episode 14. Some “RHOC” fans referenced that Beador has been transparent about having issues with her body image since the show’s twelfth season.

“I absolutely hated this moment. Heather is and always has been rail thin. You’d think she would have learned by now that it isn’t cool to make comments about what other people eat even if it’s ‘a joke’ and you tell them ‘you look so good’ right after. F*** her for that comment,” wrote a commenter.

“She was dead a** serious and how disgusting for heather to follow up with I’m kidding, you look great,” commented a different person.

“Heather is disgusting. She pushes everyone’s buttons and then plays the victim card. Noelle is the only one who calls her out on her s*** and she gaslights everyone into thinking she’s crazy. I don’t like Noelle but like how she doesn’t take any s*** especially from heather. Also Shannon shoving more cheese in her mouth gives me life,” shared a Bravo viewer.

“Yes. Heather thinks she is so classy but this was TRASHY. So rude. She knows Shannon has struggled with her weight. I hope they bring all of these digs up at the reunion,” asserted another.

“Shannon has been so open about her insecurities around her weight fluctuating, I hope this doesn’t hurt her feelings too much,” chimed in a fifth Reddit user.

Shannon Beador Spoke About Gaining Weight During the ‘RHOC’ Season 12 Reunion

During the “RHOC” season 12 reunion, Beador spoke about feeling insecure after gaining about 40 pounds.

“I have to tell you when the season started filming, I did not want to film. I did not want to be in front of the camera. I was like oh my god everyone is going to see, you know, how I let myself go. And so you feel crappy about yourself,” said the mother of three.

She also shared that she had lost 25 pounds by the end of the season.

Shannon Beador Celebrated Losing Weight in January 2022

People magazine reported that Beador took to Instagram to celebrate losing 14 pounds in January 2022. The photo showed the reality television personality wearing a black shirt and leggings. She stood in front of a full-length mirror and looked at her reflection as she snapped the selfie.

“Have spent the last few months eating clean, exercising, taking @realforrealcuisine Mineral-Aid Nightly for detoxification, and have finally balanced my hormones! 🎉 Today I am down 14 pounds with just a little more to go! 👊 I lift up my shirt to show in my story… 😳, “ read the caption.

