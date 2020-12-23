EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Dishing With The Dubrow’s

If you’re a Real Housewives of Orange County fan, then you definitely remember Heather Dubrow and her family! Dubrow was a part of The Real Housewives of Orange County during seasons 7-11, and she quickly became a fan favorite. Even though it’s been a few years since we’ve seen Dubrow alongside her fellow Housewives, there’s been a lot happening in her world since she parted ways with The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Recently, we got to chat with Dubrow and her eldest daughter, Max Dubrow, about what they have been up to since their days on Bravo, and we also got the scoop on their respective podcasts. Read on below for the latest update on Dubrow, her family, and their most recent endeavors.

HEAVY: What have you both been up to since being on The Real Housewives of Orange County, and how has life been for you both during the pandemic?

Max Dubrow: The pandemic was both good and bad for me. It’s really opened my eyes to a lot of issues in society and in the world that I wasn’t aware of before. It’ll definitely be hard to re-enter society and re-enter going to school and high school, so in that way it’s difficult. I have a newfound appreciation for everything in my life. I always have, but especially the small things that we wouldn’t have thought of before.

Heather Dubrow: I agree with Max. Obviously, we’re very grateful for everything we have, and we’re very fortunate. But, in our corner of the world, I think there were some very low moments. I think the silver lining for me is that Max and Nick, my oldest two, started driving maybe three months before lockdown. It was great, but they were gone.

All of a sudden, they went from being gone and my heart was squeezed, and then they were home again. I sort of got a second chance to have them back in the house. There was something really special about it, and we got very close again, maybe even to a different level. They matured, and it was just very interesting. We did some fun family theme nights. I’m very glad that the world is opening back up again and we’re getting the vaccine, that’s for sure.

HEAVY: Have you been watching the current season of Orange County at all and do you still keep in touch with anyone from the show?

HD: I didn’t watch the show before I joined, and I haven’t watched it since I left. I do speak to Tamra [Judge] and I speak to Meghan [King]. If I run into someone, I always say hi. We’re like a sorority, we have a common experience that will bond everyone forever. I really have very fond memories of doing the show. I don’t really focus on the negativity or the fights. I just think about the fun stuff, the girl trips, and the laughs we had. I’m very proud to have been part of this cool piece of pop culture, and it was a great platform for me.

Heavy: Speaking of great platforms, I know that you both have podcasts, Heather Dubrow’s World, and I’ll Give It To You Straightish. I’d love to hear more about them.

HD: I started podcasting about five years ago. My agent was like, ‘You should do a podcast,’ and I was like, ‘That’s a great idea….and a podcast would be what?’ I had no idea. It was explained to me, and I was like alright, great, and I just sort of dove in. I have loved doing it. We just crested over one million and one downloads, which is super exciting.

Going from scripted television to reality TV was kind of a different experience for me, and to be able to take my narrative back and give people a raw, unfiltered view of myself has been so fun. I love the community we’ve created, and I find it so therapeutic just to talk. I’m thrilled that my daughter is following in my footsteps in this way. I’m super impressed with her and her show, it’s been incredible to watch.

MD: I started mine a few months ago. It was after I came out as bisexual, and I was thinking, what can I do with my newfound platform? My mom was like, you know, ‘why don’t you start a podcast?’ I was like, ‘that sounds like a you thing.’ And then I thought about it a little more, and I thought of a really funny name, “I’ll Give it to you Straightish,” and I started getting into it. It’s been really fun and I’m learning as I go. It’s been a cool adventure.

Heavy: What is your ultimate goal with your podcast, Max?

MD: I think my ultimate goal is to help as many people as possible and to be more confident in myself and my speaking abilities. I want to learn more from people and have them learn from me, and to have a great experience to be able to connect with my audience.

HEAVY: Heather, what are some topics you’d love to address on your podcast but haven’t gotten to yet?

HD: I obviously love talking and teaching and giving advice. I’ve learned so much this year, and I really sort of expanded the variety of the types of guests and the kinds of conversations we’re having. But I’ve learned a lot this year about what the audience really wants to hear, and so I feel like moving into 2021 I’m going to split the baby if you will. There’s going to be more personal conversation and growing our community, and then keeping our guests and those conversations going.

Depending on who you ask, everyone has very different opinions. I’m going to give you a little bit of everything. I’m constantly learning from my guests and my community, I’m telling everyone what’s going on with me and the feedback is so great. I just want to keep having those conversations and keep growing as a person because that just never ends.

HEAVY: Who are your dream podcast guests?

MD: My dream podcast guest would be Billie Eilish. She’s my favorite performer of all time, I’m her biggest fan. I think the second one would be either of the Smith kids. They’re extremely mature and very spiritual and open-minded for every topic.

HD: There’s just so many. I would love to have Jada Pinkett-Smith on and her mom. I love their relationship. I think their dynamic is just incredible. I would love to have Gal Gadot on, so many people. As far as I’m concerned, it doesn’t really matter to me if someone’s got two followers or 20 million, as long as they have an interesting point of view and start a cool conversation that makes us all think. If you can take away one pearl, one something from the show, that makes me happy.

Heavy: What are you most proud of when it comes to Max and your other children?

HD: I’m proud of all my kids. They’re all very different and they’re all very interesting with different kinds of personalities. With Max, she is so smart and such an old soul. She’s sarcastic, she’s funny, I’m very impressed with everything about her.

What I’m most proud of is our relationship, because that has to be a two-way street. It’s not just, I want to have the best relationship with her, she has to want that with me, too. Everyone always tells me, when your daughters are 16, they’re going to hate you, and I’ll tell you, it happens earlier. But when it comes back, it’s amazing, and I am so proud of our relationship. It doesn’t mean it’s always perfect, we argue sometimes, we disagree, but there’s a definite basis of mutual respect and love and appreciation of each other that I couldn’t be happier about.

Heavy: You probably get this question all of the time, but do you think you would ever come back to The Real Housewives of Orange County?

HD: I always say, never say never. I do feel like five seasons was a very successful run. I think I left at the appropriate time for me to go, and I have really fond memories of it. I think I’ve checked that box would be my short answer, but life is weird, you never know what’s going to happen.

