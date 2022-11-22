Heather Dubrow Addresses Rumors She Is ‘Desperate’ to Join RHOBH

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow addressed rumors she is interested in becoming a the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member on a November 2022 episode of her podcast, “Heather Dubrow’s World.” According to Radar Online, a source told the publication that the reality television personality would like to leave RHOC as “she thinks she’d be a better fit with the Beverly Hills cast mates.”

“She just thinks she’s a class above her O.C. castmates, Tamra Judge included,” said the insider.

While recording the “Heather Dubrow’s World” episode, with her guest Scott King, Heather noted that she and her husband sold their Newport Beach mansion and moved to a Los Angeles penthouse with their two youngest children. She shared that following the move, she and the “Botched” star “are back in that honeymoon period of time.”

King chimed in that “there’s all these rumors that you are so desperate to go to Beverly Hills Housewives” while living in Los Angeles. Heather responded by suggesting she was not eager to switch franchises.

“By the way, you know me well, am I desperate to go anywhere?” asked the reality television personality.

She went on to say she believed the rumors were “silly.” She clarified that she has been looking forward to starting her life in Los Angeles.

“Yeah, definitely not desperate. But I will say this, putting Housewives aside, I am excited to have more of an L.A. life. That’s why I was so excited when we got our apartment but now we sold our house, now, it’s like a little more hey, what are we going to do?” said Heather.

Lisa Rinna Shared Her Thoughts About the Possibility of Heather Dubrow Joining RHOBH

While speaking to TMZ in November 2022, RHOBH star Lisa Rinna shared whether she believed Heather would be a good fit for the Bravo series.

“I love Heather, I do love Heather Dubrow… She’s a great Housewife2,” said the “Melrose Place” actress.

Rinna also commented on whether she would continue starring on RHOBH if Kathy Hilton remained on the cast. As fans are aware, the mother of two accused the “Paris In Love” star of behaving erratically after a night out at an Aspen club. She claimed Hilton spoke negatively about her castmates, specifically her sister, Kyle Richards.

“I can work with anyone, of course I can,” asserted Rinna during her TMZ interview.

Kathy Hilton Discussed Returning to RHOBH in October 2022

In an October 2022 TMZ interview, Hilton shared she believed she had been set up by Rinna and Erika Jayne. She referenced the “Melrose Place” actress messaged Jayne while she was having her alleged meltdown in Aspen.

“I had people from the show telling me that this was a step up this whole time by these two girls and if people are really worried about me, why wouldn’t they call Kyle? My husband? Production?” asked Hilton. “When Lisa said I had a break — but she decides to call the media, the press, her little go-to people and Erika. Erika — why is she calling Erika? In the middle of me scaring her so much.”

She also suggested she would not be interested in returning to RHOBH if Jayne and Rinna remained on the cast.

“I would only be willing to come back if the cast – if it was completely the same absolutely not. Because I feel like there are two bullies who intimidate a lot of the other girls,” said Hilton.

READ NEXT: Brittany Cartwright Shows Off 40-Pound Weight Loss