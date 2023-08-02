Heather Dubrow Shares What She Doesn’t Understand About Vicki Gunvalson

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow shared her thoughts about her relationship with Vicki Gunvalson, who is featured in the show’s seventeenth season after a two-year absence, during a July 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” hosted by Lauren Herbert. During the interview, Herbert referenced that Gunvalson stated she believes Dubrow acts like the COTO Insurance founder is “below her” in season 17, episode 8, which premiered on July 26. Dubrow replied that Gunvalson has made similar remarks in other interviews. The “Let’s Talk With Heather Dubrow” podcast host also stated that she does not understand why the 61-year-old has repeatedly made the assertion she treats her like she is inferior. Dubrow suggested she finds Gunvalson’s remarks confusing, as the COTO Insurance founder has acted friendly toward her during their interactions.

“Every time I see Vicki in person, we hug, we talk, we talk about our children, ‘How’s your life,’” said Dubrow. “I mean, we spent time together, not to spoil alert – but we spent time down the road on the show this year and had a great time. And so what I don’t understand is how come when we’re together, you’re great, we’re fun, we’re fine, we’re having a great time, and I always walk away feeling terrific, and every time you give an interview, or every time you are with other friends, it’s a different story.”

Vicki Gunvalson Gave Her Opinion About Heather Dubrow’s Return in December 2022

Gunvalson mentioned Dubrow in a December 2022 interview with Us Weekly. She referenced that the mother of four rejoined the RHOC cast for season 16 after a five-year hiatus. Gunvalson stated that she did not understand why Dubrow decided to return to the Bravo franchise. She suggested that she believes the “Jenny” star should focus on her acting career.

“I don’t think Heather really fits in anymore. I think she’s more – you know, she’s an actress, and she does that well, I just don’t know why she would want to do that,” said Gunvalson. “You know, one of my managers told me years ago, you either want fame or money. And fame is a drug and you know that it’s bad for you, but the people that want fame, pay the price for it. So I just don’t know why she wouldn’t want that chaos in her life.”

Gunvalson also clarified that she “like[s]” Dubrow.

Gina Kirschenheiter Spoke About Vicki Gunvalson’s Return to ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

Gina Kirschenheiter discussed Gunvalson coming back to film RHOC season 17 in a July 2023 interview on Hollywood Life’s “Pay Attention, Puh-Lease!” podcast. She stated that she had an enjoyable time with Gunvalson, despite their past issues, while filming the show’s seventeenth season.

“Vicki came back and, like, first of all, like, she loved me. I was like, ‘Who is this person?’” recalled the 39-year-old.

She went on to say that she believes Gunvalson “seems really happy.” She also teased what fans can expect from the 61-year-old in RHOC season 17.

“She’s freaking hysterical. You know what, she’s just so naturally herself, she comes in, she says hysterical s***, she makes trouble just being herself, and it’s all incredible,” said Kirschenheiter.

The mother of three also shared that she “hope[s]” Gunvalson continues appearing on RHOC after season 17.