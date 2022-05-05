Heather Dubrow Says Co-Star Claims She Tried to Get Her a DUI

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow was continually at odds with her castmate Noella Bergener throughout the show’s sixteenth season. While recording an April 2022 episode of her podcast, “Heather Dubrow’s World,” the mother of four shared that she was frustrated with the former model for several reasons. She claimed that Bergener had accused her of trying to get her arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. She also noted that the topic was brought up at the season 16 reunion, but the moment was not aired.

Heather Dubrow Spoke About Noella Bergener on Her Podcast

During the “Heather Dubrow’s World” episode, Dubrow mentioned that she invited Bergener to her Orange County mansion to discuss negative comments that the 36-year-old made about her in season 16, episode 6. The mother of four stated that she had offered her guest champagne.

“She came in, whatever, and I said, ‘Can I get you anything? Water? Champagne?’ ‘No, no, no, thank you.’ ‘Okay.’ They were setting up the cameras at my studio, it’s quiet, Saturday, my kids are home,” explained Dubrow. “We’re waiting right outside the studio door to come in. And I said again, I go, ‘Are you sure I can’t get you anything, champagne?’ Because she loves champagne. She goes, ‘No I drove.’ And I said, ‘But you say you never drive, why’d you drive?’ And she said, ‘I don’t know, but my car was canceled.’ Like the car the show gives us. Now, I want to tell you how this works, they always offer us a car, especially if there might be alcohol.”

The 53-year-old went on to say that following the conversation at Dubrow’s house, Bergener “told almost every cast member that [she], Heather, had her car canceled and tried to pump her full of champagne so that she would get a DUI.” Dubrow denied the accusations and asserted that she “would never do that.”

“I have no power to cancel her car. Do you really think I am so psychotic that I would want you to hurt or maim or kill yourself or others? And then what – I’ve called the police to be standing by, pre-warning them that you’re going to be driving by with a blood alcohol level of .09 or higher? It’s just so crazy and she told more than one cast member,” stated the reality television personality.

Dubrow then explained why Bergener’s accusation involving a possible DUI was not shown on “RHOC.”

“[The editors] can only tell stories that track and they can only tell stories of the things you see on screen and that’s why so much of this was so infuriating because you know, she’s telling these things to people off-camera and these things didn’t happen by the way,” stated the “7 Year Stitch” host.

Dubrow then asserted that she believes Bergener attempts “to make drama for drama’s sake” and noted that she has been a long-time fan of Bravo shows.

Heather Dubrow Discussed Noella Bergener’s Appreciation for Bravo in February 2022

Dubrow also discussed Bergener’s passion for the “Real Housewives” franchise during a February 2022 episode of the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast. She noted that her “RHOC” co-star “has been very clear that she has watched every franchise, every episode.”

“She grew up on the show, she knows things that we don’t remember,” stated Dubrow.

She then shared that she finds Bergener’s behavior regarding her love for Bravo to be “disconcerting.”

“It’s very difficult to, you know, talk to someone who knows you on a weird level like that,” said Dubrow.

