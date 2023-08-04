Emily Simpson Says RHOC Co-Star Is ‘Opportunistic’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Emily Simpson shared her thoughts about her castmate Heather Dubrow during a July 2023 interview with TODAY. While speaking to TODAY, Simpson discussed Dubrow’s friendship with their co-star Tamra Judge during the production of RHOC season 17. Simpson suggested that their relationship was not authentic. She also stated that she believes Dubrow will seek out alliances rather than genuine friendships.

“I feel like Heather sometimes tries to align herself with whoever she thinks is popular on the show. She’s opportunistic, so I think she would just go along with a friendship if she thinks that’s good for her on the show, or good for her career,” said Simpson.

Simpson also shared she believes that “Heather is hard on everybody” on the RHOC cast.

“I don’t think she recognizes that,” continued the mother of three.

The lawyer also suggested she was vocal about her criticism toward Dubrow while filming RHOC season 17. She stated, however, that despite their issues, they are cordial.

“We’re friends, that’s where I think you get a good show, too; a good cast, when you fundamentally can stay friends, but you can get really pissed off at each other, really irritated with each other and be honest with one another. So I am friends with her, and if she called me right now, I’d answer, and if she asked me to go to lunch, I would go,” said Simpson.

Heather Dubrow Spoke About Her RHOC Season 17 Castmates in July 2023

In a July 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Dubrow discussed having difficulty with her castmates while filming RHOC season 17. She suggested she believed she received unfair treatment from her co-stars, specifically Judge.

“I think this season you see there is a narrative painted of me that is maybe not necessarily true,” said Dubrow.

The mother of four stated that she found her castmates’ behavior toward her upsetting. She also suggested she believed they should have had more patience with her.

“It is sad to me, I think that when you like someone, and you want to be their friend, you understand they’ve got foibles, they’ve got idiosyncrasies, no one is perfect, we’ve all got our schtick, right?” stated Dubrow. “But when you like someone you kind of forget it and it’s like okay, roll your eyes or ‘Oh yeah that’s just her.’ Whatever. And when you don’t like someone, or you want to have a problem with someone you lean in.”

Dubrow also shared her thoughts regarding Judge’s comments about her on RHOC season 17.

“I thought we were great through most of this period of time and every single episode in her confessionals or with someone else on the show, there is something negative said about me from her and it’s upsetting,” said Dubrow.

Heather Dubrow & Tamra Judge Spoke About Their Relationship After Filming RHOC Season 17

While speaking to Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Dubrow gave an update about her relationship with Judge after the production of RHOC season 17 wrapped.

“You know, we text, it’s not, like, we’re hanging out at the bar together, but we’ve been in communication with each other,” said Dubrow. “We’ve known each other for a long time, you know, I care about her, I care about her family, and I’m hopeful that we get to a good resolve, but you know, it’s not fun to watch that stuff. It’s hurtful.”

Judge shared similar comments about her relationship with Dubrow during a July 2023 interview on “The Weekly Scoop with CJ,” hosted by CJ Sykes.

“We are big girls and even though, you know, we’ve gone through stuff and it gets a little heated between us, we don’t hate each other by any means,” said Judge.