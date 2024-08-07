Heather Dubrow Says RHOC Star’s Comments About Her Were ‘Very Disturbing’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow is unhappy with her castmates, Tamra Judge and Emily Simpson.

In an August 2024 interview with Decider, Dubrow mentioned comments Judge and Simpson made during RHOC season 18, episode 4, which premiered on August 1.

During season 18, episode 4, Simpson and Judge expressed excitement when Katie Ginella said she could prove that Dubrow called the paparazzi on herself and her husband, Terry Dubrow, during their trip to Disneyland. Dubrow has repeatedly denied the claim. In a confessional interview for RHOC season 18, episode 4, Simpson said she “would like Fancy Pants to actually get caught when her fancy pants around her ankles.”

While speaking to Decider, Dubrow stated that she “love[s] Emily.” She said, however, that she had difficulty watching the RHOC season 18 episode because of Simpson’s remarks. She suggested that she did not believe Simpson wants her “to succeed.”

“To hear Emily say that she was excited to see something, maybe bad, happen to me, see that I’m flawed — we’re all flawed. No one’s perfect. But the glee with which it was all said, it was very disturbing to me,” said Dubrow to Decider.

Heather Dubrow Said She Was ‘Devastated’ by Emily Simpson & Tamra Judge’s Comments in a Different Interview

Dubrow made similar comments in an August 2024 interview with Us Weekly. She said Simpson and Judge’s comments “devastated” her. According to Dubrow, she “shed some tears” when she watched the RHOC season 18 episode.

In addition, she questioned why her RHOC castmates did not ask for proof when Ginella made her allegation.

While speaking to Us Weekly, Dubrow said Judge issued an apology for her RHOC season 18, episode 4 comments.

“She texted me and was very apologetic. Tamra and I have been friends for a long time. I am very upset about all of that. But that’s something we’re going to just have to figure out. And that doesn’t mean we’re not friends anymore. It doesn’t mean I’m mad. It means I’m upset,” said Dubrow to the publication.

Heather Dubrow Said She Is Willing to Move Past Her Issues With Tamra Judge

Dubrow mentioned Judge’s apology in the August 1 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” She said she received “many text messages from Tamra,” wherein she apologized and explained her behavior. Dubrow said she did not intend to end her friendship with Judge over her comments about the paparazzi pictures.

“That scene that you saw tonight with Emily and Tamra talking about me was very disturbing and upsetting. We have been friends for forever. I mean for over 13 years. And yeah, sometimes things are said that aren’t cool. You gotta get through them. And we will,” said Dubrow on the “Watch What Happens Live” episode.

In the Us Weekly interview, Dubrow said Simpson has not apologized for her remarks. She suggested that she does not want to maintain a friendship with the lawyer.

“Who wants to hang out with people that want your demise? It’s like schadenfreude on steroids. I’m not that person. I want my friends to succeed. I want everyone to be happy and move forward in their life. It didn’t feel good. And I didn’t think it was funny,” said Dubrow to Us Weekly.

Emily Simpson Said Filming ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ Has Been Difficult

Simpson spoke about filming the 18th season of RHOC in a July 2024 interview with “Sunrise.” She said being a Bravo star is difficult, especially when co-stars are at odds.

“I know people think we just have cameras around us. And it’s fabulous. And it’s great. We just have dinner and drinks. But it can be really detrimental. It can be difficult. It can be traumatic. It’s just a lot of emotions,” said Simpson.

Simpson also clarified that the show’s drama is not scripted.

“It happens organically. There’s no need to make anything up — to have scripts to be told what to say. It all happens on its own,” said Simpson.