Heather Dubrow Says RHOBH Star Was Rude to Her at BravoCon

Heather Dubrow reveals which “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was rude to her at BravoCon.

While answering fan questions at BravoCon, someone asked the housewives during the “Oh Say Can You OC?” panel which wives from other franchises have been rude to them.

Heather Dubrow Says Erika Jayne Was Rude to Her in the Bus After the Legends Ball at BravoCon

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Emily Simpson was the first to answer saying, “No one has been rude, everyone I met have been so nice and supportive. I feel like this is a very …” Simpson was then interrupted by boos from the fans hoping to hear some trash-talking. “No it’s true,” she said.

But then Heather Dubrow made a face and Simpson said, “Ok, was someone rude to you?”

“Well, I got in the van the other night after the Legends Ball and Erika Jayne kinda … I said ‘Hi!’ and she went [Dubrow made a stink face].”

The fans loved it and in unison yelled, “OOOOOOOOH!”

Dubrow’s co-star Tamra Judge says she did not have the same experience with Jayne.

“Erika was so nice to me!” Judge interjected.

“Alright, well she doesn’t like Fancy Pants, what can I say?” Dubrow clapped back.

Heavy reached out to Jayne’s rep for comment but has not received a response yet.

Recently another real housewife was called out for being rude … Vicki Gunvalson.

While appearing on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live” on October 9, 2022, “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Ashley Darby spoke out about Gunvalson.

“Oh yes, the rudest Bravolebrity I ever met was Vicki. Vicki Gunvalson was quite mean to me,” she said. She continued to explain what happened between the two.

“We did a little thing together at the Bravo headquarters,” Darby explained. “And she was so dismissive of me. Actually we were doing an interview together, she got up and walked out of the room. She didn’t want to hear anything I had to say.”

Gunvalson told Heavy it was actually Darby who was rude to her.

“What a joke that she is saying this,” Gunvalson told Heavy. “I did a quick interview at Bravo studio in NY a few years ago and they asked me to sit with her and comment about her and her franchise. I had no idea who she was and I thought she was the one who acted rude to me. She obviously knew who I was.”

Heather Dubrow Blasted Erika Jayne With Lisa Vanderpump: ‘You’re Not Taking Someone Else’s Money’

Lisa Vanderpump shades Erika Jayne during an interview. #rhobh 👀 pic.twitter.com/5bxvHURmfb — RHOP S7; A New Era (@SlutFromDee90s) July 13, 2021

This is not the first time Dubrow has taken a shot at Jayne. While appearing on a podcast with Jayne’s former co-star, Lisa Vanderpump, the pair poked fun at Jayne’s ongoing legal issues.

“I think if you work for something, you’re a good person, you give back to the community and you’re philanthropic, yeah I think if you want to, spoil yourself. I’m not stealing it or taking money that’s not mine,” Vanderpump said.

“You’re not taking someone else’s money,” Dubrow replied back.

“Oh yeah, I know what we’re talking about. I’m not going there,” Vanderpump responded.

In November 2020, Jayne announced she and her husband Tom Girardi were splitting up. Just days after news broke that the couple was named in a lawsuit alleging they were “embezzling funds meant for families of the victims of the fatal 2018 Lion Air plane crash.

