Former ‘RHOC’ Star Calls Heather Dubrow ‘Evil’ on Social Media

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd has made it clear that she is not a fan of Heather Dubrow. Reality Blurb reported Dodd took an interest in a Twitter user that disagreed with a commenter who asserted Dubrow is “a highly miss understood [sic] housewife” on March 11, 2021.

The Twitter user argued that “you would have to watch @kellydleventhal from her first season.”

“She’s honestly the more ‘misunderstood’ (read: negatively edited) out of the group. Heather is probably understood exactly like she is, critical and calculated. Maybe people like that now?” read the tweet.

Dodd was quick to comment on the post and asserted that she believes Dubrow is too preoccupied with her wealth to be a good person.

“Totally !! She is evil!! Anyone that puts money first is evil !” commented the former Bravo star.

According to Reality Blurb, Dodd also shared a Showbiz Cheat Sheet article with the headline “‘RHOC’: Heather Dubrow Responds to Rumors She Controls Casting — ‘I Love How Powerful Everyone Thinks I Am’” with her Twitter followers. In the caption of the tweet, uploaded on March 13, 2022, the mother of one accused Dubrow of getting her let go from “RHOC” following its fifteenth season.

“SHE HAD ME FIRED!! The mistake Bravo made WAS to let me go!! I would’ve taken this POS DOWN! HD got kiss-a**** Emily [Simpson] & Gina [Kirschenheiter], awful to watch & it’s why ratings suck!!!” wrote Dodd.

Kelly Dodd Spoke About Her ‘RHOC’ Departure in 2021

During a June 2021 interview on Jeff Lewis’s SiriusXM radio show, “Jeff Lewis Live,” Dodd spoke about her “RHOC” departure. She shared that she “was blindsided” by her firing. She explained that she received a call from “one of the owners of Evolution, the production company” to let her know that they were “not going to ask [her] back for next season.”

“I asked, ‘Well why, was it political?’ He said, ‘No, Bravo wanted to take a different direction than you,’” said Dodd.

The mother of one also inquired about her popularity among viewers, known as a Q rating.

“I said ‘Was it because I wasn’t popular enough? What was it?’ And he said, ‘This is the first time ever that Bravo did not share your Q ratings with us, all of you guys,’” stated Dodd.

She went on to say that she “got fired because of [herself].”

“I’m the one who got myself fired,” said the former reality television star.

She also stated that she “was causing [Evolution] a lot of grief.”

“I was causing them a lot of trouble. And you know, I’m sorry about that. Like I feel bad,” said Dodd.

Kelly Dodd Spoke About Having a Possible Spin-Off Series in March 2022

Dodd shared that she may have an upcoming spin-off series during a March 2022 appearance on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. The 46-year-old stated that she and her husband, Rick Leventhal, purchased a house in Palm Desert and have been remodeling the property.

“I got a new house and I’m gutting it to the studs, I’m getting a new pool, I’m building a casita,” stated the mother of one.

The former Bravo personality then shared that she and Leventhal filmed a pitch tape for a potential home renovation show.

“We just had a call right now for our sizzle reel with the production company, so they are putting it together,” said Dodd.

READ NEXT: Brandi Glanville Looks Unrecognizable in New Photo