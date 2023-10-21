Heather Dubrow Reveals What She Found Frustrating About the RHOC Season 17 Reunion

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow shared her thoughts about the show’s 17th reunion special, filmed in September 2023. During an appearance on the October 12 episode of Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” Dubrow stated she felt “frustrated” when watching the two-part reunion special. According to the “Seven Year Stitch” host, certain comments made by her castmates were edited out of the reunion. She suggested she did not blame the editors, as they had to condense hours of footage.

“What was frustrating when I was watching the reunion, ’cause I actually just watched the second part, what was frustrating for me is you know, there’s an algorithm, as you know to these shows, I think it’s every 30 hours we film, 20 minutes makes it to the air, right?” said Dubrow. “So the reunion day is like a 12, 13 hour, just for filming. And it was two parts and they’re 42 minutes each. So you can imagine, not everything is shown. And I feel like there were some really good, valid points made from everyone that weren’t shown.”

She explained that while important conversations were brought up at the reunion, some did not have a satisfactory conclusion.

“Well, I just feel like even though things were discussed, I don’t think that they were — like there wasn’t a fine point or a period put on them,” stated Dubrow.

Heather Dubrow Suggested She Wanted to Talk More About Emily Simpson’s Claim at the Reunion

During “The Viall Files” interview, Dubrow suggested she wanted to further discuss Emily Simpson’s claim regarding Shannon Beador at the reunion. As fans are aware, Simpson claimed Dubrow told her Beador made negative comments about her at the 2022 BravoCon. The mother of four explained that Simpson’s allegation confused her. She said she had “stupidly” told Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter that Tamra Judge was “talking s***” about them while inebriated during the fan convention, held in October 2022. The reality television star stated she was perplexed with how incorrectly Simpson had repeated the information about Judge.

“I was lulled into a false sense of security that I was with two women that I could, like, talk to and not have repercussions and that was incorrect,” said the “Dubrow Diet” author. “So I said that. But that sentence got twisted into ‘Heather Dubrow said she was in Shannon Beador’s room at BravoCon. And she was saying terrible things about us. And when I asked her what they were, she said, oh no I can’t tell you. They’re in the vault.’ How did you get all of that from my one sentence?”

Emily Simpson Spoke About RHOC Season 17

While speaking to Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” in August 2023, Simpson addressed Dubrow’s belief that her castmates came after her throughout RHOC season 17. The lawyer said she thinks the final edit of RHOC season 17, specifically during their cast trip to Mexico, makes it appear that Dubrow’s co-stars “picked on” her. Simpson stated, however, that she believes RHOC viewers do not have a full understanding of what occurred in season 17.

“I think from the viewpoint of what was shown [on RHOC season 17], then it does look bad. And it looks like everybody was against her. I just think that there’s more that can explain it. But you can’t put everything in,” said Simpson.

Heather Dubrow Shared How Her Behavior May Change if She Continues Starring on RHOC

During an October 2023 interview with Bustle, Dubrow referenced she had issues with several of her castmates during RHOC season 17. She suggested she felt frustrated that she had to continually be apologetic for her behavior.

“It was the Heather Dubrow apology tour,” asserted Dubrow.

The mother of four also stated that she intends to care less about her castmates’ reactions in future RHOC seasons, given the opportunity to return.

“But I’m not a zero f****-giving girl. I actually do care. Would I like to be a little more like that? Maybe, but I’m not. But I would say that I have the power of my convictions,” said the “Jenny” actress.