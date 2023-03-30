RHOC Star Agrees that Heather Dubrow Treated Gina Kirschenheiter ‘Like a Pet’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow, 54, rejoined the show’s cast for season 16 after a five-year hiatus. During RHOC season 16, Dubrow established a close friendship with her castmate, Gina Kirschenheiter, 38. For instance, in season 16, episode 11, Dubrow attempted to give the mother of three a makeover by dressing her in items from her ShopHQ line, Heather’s Closet. The pair also traveled to New York in season 16, episode 12.

Kirschenheiter’s castmate and close friend, Emily Simpson, appeared on a March 2023 episode of RHOC star Tamra Judge’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. While recording the podcast episode, Arroyave stated that she believed Dubrow’s friendship with Kirschenheiter was fraudulent. She also inquired why she was “treating Gina like a pet,” and mentioned the season 16 scene involving Dubrow’s ShopHQ line. When Simpson suggested she did not believe that was the case, Judge interjected that she agreed with her podcast co-host about Dubrow’s treatment of Kirschenheiter.

“I got to agree with that. It was a thing,” asserted Judge.

The Vena CBD co-owner then shared that she “really love[s] Gina” and appreciates that she authentically presents herself.

“I understand what [Arroyave is] saying, like Heather came in as like ‘come on Gina,’” stated the 55-year-old.

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge, who returned for season 17 following a two-year absence, shared that she does “feel like Heather has her spot on the show.” She suggested, however, that she believes Bravo unnecessarily advertised her return.

“I feel like Heather had her time on the show, she was on for five seasons, then she was off for five seasons and then they brought her back. I feel like the lead up for her coming back to the show was too much for the fans to even grasp,” said the reality television star.

Tamra Judge Discussed Her Return to RHOC in February 2023

While speaking to OK! Magazine in February 2023, Judge discussed rejoining the cast of the Bravo franchise. She revealed that she felt anxious about coming back because she did not know where she stood with several of her castmates, specifically Shannon Beador. As fans are aware, the pair were at odds after Judge originally left RHOC after season 14.

“I was a little nervous to go back because some of the girls had a lot of things to say about me,” said Judge. “I think somebody said they would dance on my grave and someone said there was no place for me on the show anymore. I went back in thinking, ‘Who is my friend and who is not my friend?’ Shannon Beador and I were not in a good place, so there’s a lot going on with me on the show this season.”

Shannon Beador Spoke About Her Friendship With Tamra Judge

During an October 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Beador shared an update on her relationship with Judge. She revealed that they had issues at the beginning of the production of RHOC season 17.

“It was a lot at the beginning. I never thought that I would really interact with her again. And so it’s quite a start to the season,” said the Real for Real founder.

She went on to say that she and Judge are “good” and have eased back into their friendship.

“We were two friends for six years and so it almost — we went on a trip for filming and it’s like bam, you’re right back, you know, we weren’t friends for about two and a half years. So we’re just right back there,” said Beador.