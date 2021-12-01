Inside Dr. Terry & Heather Dubrow’s Massive Mansion

Dr. Terry and Heather Dubrow exited “The Real Housewives of Orange County” after season 11 in 2016, according to Entertainment Tonight. They left while they were in the middle of building their 22,000 square foot home in Crystal Cove, an enclave in California. The Orange County mansion’s total property size is estimated at 44,000 square feet, as reported by Nicki Swift.

In describing some of the rooms in the Dubrow home, Entertainment Tonight stated that the house has 14 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. The house also has an arcade area, a movie theater, glam room, a gym, and a pool. According to The OC Register, the Dubrows sold their previous home for $16.45 million in 2012.

In 2018, Heather and Terry’s home was photographed for Architectural Digest. The mansion was finished in 2015 and Terry gushed about it to AD, saying, “I can hype this house as much as I want. It’s going to live up to that hype. It’s going to exceed that hype.”

He went on to say that when building the mansion, Heather was in charge. Terry explained, “The last house we built, I had some input. We had the usual disagreements—‘build a house, lose a spouse’ kind of thing. With this house she said, ‘Here’s the deal. I’m going to build this house, but I don’t want to hear anything from you at all.’ And so that was the rule.” Heather revealed that she used designer Kelly Wearstler as inspiration for their home’s interior. She also used repeating patterns and relied on her own taste, rather than use an interior decorator.

The Dubrows have filmed several tours of different rooms in their home. Each video tour can be found here on YouTube. Some of the unique features highlighted include a champagne button in Heather’s master closet, a hidden trough in the kitchen for champagne or appetizers, a personalized gift-wrapping area, and a heated towel drawer in Heather’s master bathroom.

Celebrity Net Worth has reported that the Dubrows have a combined net worth of $50 million. And for those asking, “How much did Heather Dubrow’s house cost?,” Entertainment Tonight reported the home to be worth $21 million in 2019.

The Dubrow mansion is filled with many unique features, including the entryway being lit with a semi-precious stone in the background. But, even with all of the interesting design elements of the home, Heather still finds ways to continue to decorate. One example is fresh flowers. She told Entertainment Tonight, “I love fresh flowers, I have an incredible florist … and they bring fresh blooms every week. [And] very few of us walk in the front door because our garage is on the other side. So I realized that the flowers were all facing the front door and we were seeing the backside of the flowers … so what I had them do is I had them create the flowers in a 360 [degree] way so they look good from every angle.”

For the season 16 premiere episode of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Heather took cast members Shannon Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter on a tour of her house while filming the show.