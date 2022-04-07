Heather Dubrow Snubs RHOC Cast on Instagram

A star of “Real Housewives of Orange County” has thrown some massive shade at her costars via Instagram.

Heather Dubrow, who made her return to the show after a long hiatus unfollowed her castmates on Instagram, causing a bit of a stir with the fans.

Here’s what you need to know:

Heather Dubrow Unfollowed Her RHOC Castmates Jen Armstrong, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson & Shannon Beador

Sometime in recent days, Dubrow unfollowed her castmates Jen Armstrong, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson & Shannon Beador (she was never following Noella Bergener).

The show is currently airing its 16th season which was being highly advertised as the long-awaited return of Dubrow who quit the show due, in part, to her feud with Kelly Dodd.

Despite the unfollowing, Kirschenheiter, Armstrong, Simpson and Beador are all still following her on Instagram.

Heavy reached out to all of the ladies for comment and has not received a response yet.

The Fans Seem to Think Her Unfollowing Castmates Is a Sign She Won’t Return for Season 17

On Reddit in a thread titled, “Heather unfollowed Gina,Emily,Sharon and Jennifer on Instagram. Is Heather finished with the show ?” fans discussed what it could mean.

“This makes me think that Heather is finished with the show and will not be returning for S17,” the original poster wrote.

“I guess she and Terry plugged all of their projects?” a fan wrote. A fan replied to the comment writing, “Looks like that. Both Heather and Terry are horrible people and how they treat people is just unbelievable! Hopefully karma will hit them very fast.”

“Haha imagine Gina’s face when she founds out Heather unfollowed her Wouldn’t surprise me if she blames Shannon for this haha,” someone wrote.

“Didn’t she do the same thing to Tamrat? Heather is something else,” someone asked.

“Wonder how Gina & Jen feel about that after wearing Heather for a hat all season,” a fan said.

“That wouldn’t surprise me,” someone wrote answering the OP’s question. “I think she was under the impression that she would get a hero’s welcome and would be fan favorite, but clearly that has not happened because she is a terror. She and Terry are pretty media savvy, and I don’t think it’s a good look for her anymore.”

“This season has kind of exposed Heather for who she is, a nasty mean bully,” someone wrote. “Heather is such nasty person and I hope she is finished with the show because I don’t want to see her anymore. She is horrible!”

‘Liar and a Thirsty Girl’ Noella Bergener Says Heather Dubrow Slammed a Crew Member Against a Wall

In season 16, episode 16, Bergener and Dubrow had a sit down to talk about the claim Bergener had made about Dubrow getting physical with a crew member.

“That hits me hard,” Bergener said to Dubrow. “If you feel that I have said anything that is hurting your family, that is not what I’m about. And I apologize to you.”

“I feel for what you’re going through and I’ve said this the whole time, which is why when things have come up between us, I have let them go because I’m sorry for what you’re going through,” Dubrow said of Bergener’s pending divorce. “But at some point, my family and my life is more important to me than what you are going through.”

Bergener then asked if Dubrow had “put her hands” on a crew member to which Dubrow stormed out saying, “Noella, I’m a grown-ass woman with a beautiful life and you are a liar and a thirsty girl. And I’m done.”

READ NEXT: Hit Bravo Show Canceled