Heather Dubrow on Co-Star’s Marriage: ‘It’s Driving Them Even Further Apart’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow shared her thoughts on her co-star Dr. Jen Armstrong’s relationship with her husband, Ryne Holliday. On the March 10 episode of her podcast, “Heather Dubrow’s World,” the 53-year-old referenced that in “RHOC” season 16, episode 12, Armstrong revealed to Emily Simpson that Holliday wanted to be “financial equal partners.” She also confirmed that he wanted “his name on” her Hawaiian property that she purchased before their marriage. In a confessional interview, Simpson gave her professional opinion on the matter.

“As an attorney, that to me sounds like, ‘I am ready to leave but I would like you to pay me a lot of money on my way out so please sign on the dotted line,’” said the 46-year-old.

Heather Dubrow Spoke About Dr. Jen Armstrong’s Marriage

While recording the “Heather Dubrow’s World” podcast episode, Dubrow shared that she agreed with Simpson’s assessment.

“[Armstrong] keeps bringing up this financial thing that [Holliday] wants to be equals. And then Emily made an observation, which I felt the same way when I heard this, well like why all of the sudden does he want to be financial equals with you? It sounds like he’s ready to go and he just wants money,” stated Dubrow.

The “7 Year Stitch” host also shared that she was under the impression that when the couple, who have three children, “got together, she became the breadwinner [and] he stayed home with the kids.”

“That was the arrangement, there’s a lot of resentment on both sides. And he wants to be a financial equal and a partner equal and the timing is very suspect, she obviously thinks so too and I think she’s also thinking, ‘well why do you want the money’ and he’s not even contributing,” stated the “RHOC” personality.

She then asserted that she believed “the basis of their problems are the communication issues” and that the couple should have a discussion about Holliday’s desire to be “financial equals.”

“At the end of the day, when you get together with someone, it’s a partnership, meaning what are you willing to put up with. What do you bring to the table? You know, it’s a negotiation, when you’re with someone so they have a deal,” stated Dubrow. “Not that they sat down and hammered it out. But they had a deal. ‘Here’s what I’m going to bring to the table. I’m going to stay home and raise these kids,’ cause they got married after they had kids right, she said that, so they already had the kids, ‘So here’s what I’m going to do I’m going to raise these kids,’ ‘Okay great because I’m going to go out in the workforce,’ when someone wakes up one day and goes, ‘wait I want a different deal,’ then you have to start going ‘huh.’”

Dubrow also suggested that the couple’s issues surrounding equal finances are not good for their marriage.

“This is that moment where you’re having this thing like, ‘hey I want to participate,’ ‘okay well what does that mean?’ But they’re — to me it’s driving them even further apart,” said the mother of four.

Dr. Jen Armstrong Discussed Her Relationship in February 2022

While speaking to Us Weekly in February 2022, Armstrong shared that she and her husband “are much better now.” She also noted that they separated “for a month” following the production of “RHOC” season 16, which benefited their relationship.

“We separated for a while and lived life without each other and I think that made us have more of an appreciation for who the other person was and have a different outlook on getting back together and putting in the work to stay together,” stated Armstrong.

The doctor also shared that Holliday “was 100 percent in support of [her] going on the show,” but was apprehensive about being filmed.

“He knows that he is an introverted person so that’s not his cup of tea. But knowing Ryne and knowing how quiet he can be, I thought he actually did a really good job. I mean he even did a confessional. I was like that is so good!” asserted the mother of three.

READ NEXT: Brandi Glanville Looks Unrecognizable in New Photo