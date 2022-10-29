‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Hints at Move to RHOBH

A “Real Housewives” star is making a move, and it has some fans wondering about her future on the Bravo reality franchise.

Heather Dubrow has been an on-and-off cast member on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for a decade. The RHOC star and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, recently sold their 22,000 square-foot Newport Beach, Orange County mansion for a record-breaking $55 million, according to People. But now the two are moving to a new zip code, which means she won’t be on RHOC turf anymore.

Here’s what you need to know:

Heather Dubrow Moved to Another California City

In an October 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Dubrow gave the scoop on where she is moving to now that she has sold her huge OC home– and now that she’s an empty nester.

Dubrow dished that her new address is 50 miles away in Los Angeles’ Century City area. She also fielded a question about the possibility of her switching Housewives franchises to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Durbrow noted that she is originally from New York actually lived in Los Angeles when she first moved to California, and that now she is “migrating home.”

“We just bought a cool penthouse in L.A., and sometimes the universe shows you the right direction,” she said.

“Let’s just see what happens there,” Dubrow added of the possibility of a RHOBH crossover. “I mean, [Garcelle Beauvais] and I have been friends for a long time, [Lisa Rinna], and I have known each other, I do enjoy diamonds — let’s be clear — we’ll see where the wind takes us.”

Dubrow also shared a peek at the outside of her new mansion on Instagram with teasy hashtags such as #newadventures and #wheretonext. Her post received comments from several RHOBH stars, including Kyle Richards, who posted clapping hands emoji, and Lisa Rinna, who posted a series of hearts.

Fans also reacted with comments on social media.

“It looks like Heather Dubrow on #RHOC is angling to get on #RHOBH,” one fan tweeted.

“I’m honestly waiting for the news bravo is replacing Rinna with Heather Dubrow,” another wrote.

Heather Dubrow Would Not Be the First Real Housewives Star to Switch Cities

If Dubrow was to trade in her orange for a diamond, she wouldn’t be the first Real Housewives to switch franchises.

For the upcoming 17th RHOC season, Dubrow and co-stars Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, Heather Dubrow, and returning cast member Tamra Judge were joined by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Taylor Armstrong. After a long Housewives hiatus, Armstrong joined the RHOC cast in 2022, making history as the first-ever Housewives star to switch franchises, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Armstrong befriended some of the Orange County cast members before her role on the show was announced. She told Hollywood Life that after she left RHOBH, she moved to Colorado for a few years as she tried to figure out her next path. “When I moved back, I chose to move to Orange County,” she said. “So I’m down here with the OC girls now,” she said, adding that it would be “fun” to join RHOC.

The current cast of RHOBH includes Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff. But if Dubrow were to join them, she might start off on the wrong foot with one cast member. According to Page Six, during the BravoCon weekend in New York City, Dubrow revealed that Erika Jayne was the “rudest” Housewives star that she encountered at the fan fest. The outlet noted that Dubrow claimed that she attempted to say hello to Erika Jayne after they taped the “Andy’s Legends Ball” special, but that she was snubbed by the “Pretty Mess”’ singer.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals RHOBH Star He Wants to Bring Back