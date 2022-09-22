RHOC Alum Calls Heather Dubrow ‘the Worst Person on Earth’

Kelly Dodd starred in “The Real Housewives of Orange County” from season 11 to season 15. The former Bravo personality and her husband, Rick Leventhal, appeared in a September 2022 episode of the “Up and Adam” podcast. During the interview, Dodd shared her thoughts about the current RHOC cast. She noted that she had a particular issue with her former co-star, Heather Dubrow, who returned to the series for season 16 after a five-year hiatus. The mother of one asserted that “Flipping Out” star Jeff Lewis also held her opinion of Dubrow.

“Hiring Heather who is the most boring, plain, awful, egotistical, just the worst person on earth, and you can ask Jeff Lewis, it is – and then she put two cease and desists on me – and she told all my friends around town that she’s going to clean out my bank account – no [her husband] Terry [Dubrow] said that. So do I think [RHOC is] boring? Yes. I would rather watch paint dry,” stated Dodd.

She went on to say that while she was fond of Emily Simpson, she did not believe she is a good fit for RHOC. The 46-year-old then shared that she dislikes Gina Kirschenheiter, who joined RHOC during its thirteenth season.

“I think she’s the worst, I think she’s the worst casted, the worst. I don’t think there’s anything entertaining about her, her boyfriend’s a dud, her house is a dud, she doesn’t have multiple houses,” stated Dodd.

Jeff Lewis Discussed Heather Dubrow in December 2021

During a December 2021 interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Lewis spoke about Dubrow. He suggested he did not mind her presence on RHOC season 16, as he believed the show needed an antagonist.

“I’ve said this before, I personally do not care for Heather Dubrow, but I think that OC needed a villain. I think she’s the Cruella de Vil of Orange County, are you f***** kidding me?” shared the interior designer.

The father of one also shared his thoughts about Tamra Judge’s return to RHOC for season 17 during a July 2022 WWHL interview. He explained that he believed Vicki Gunvalson should also make a comeback to the Bravo series.

“I would like to see them both come back, so if you want to bring one back now and one back next season, I’m fine with that,” said Lewis.

Tamra Judge Shared Her Thoughts About Her RHOC Return in July 2022

Judge announced her return to RHOC during a July 2022 episode of WWHL. She shared that being off the series enabled her to get a “totally different perspective.” The mother of four clarified that she was initially unhappy to be off the show.

“I feel that being off for two years is probably the best thing you could have ever done to me, even though I didn’t like it,” said Judge. “I was on the show for 12 years, once you are on the show for that long you become a professional Housewife, once you are off of it you are like oh, ow, wow, I did that? You go on living your normal life and you come back and you were like hmmm, I was kind of an a*****. You know, so you kind of come back with a different perspective.”

