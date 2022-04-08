Heather Dubrow Explains ‘Karma’ Comment: ‘She F***ing Pinched Me’

After being absent for five years, Heather Dubrow made her return to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for its sixteenth season. However, not everything has gone off without a hitch. For instance, Heather has had issues with her co-star Noella Bergener. In season 16, episode 15, Bergener claimed that she “physically shove[d] a camera” after she became aware Shannon Beador had informed Gina Kirschenheiter that Nicole James had a dropped lawsuit against her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow. Heather denied the accusation, which caused an argument.

“This is your freaking karma and your karma will solve it on its own,” said Bergener.

Heather then asserted that her “life is good.”

“Your karma is already giving you what it needs,” retorted the “Heather Dubrow’s World” podcast host.

In season 16, episode 16, Bergener called her friend, Keni, and shared that she was hurt by Heather‘s comment. She stated that she believed the “7 Year Stitch” host was referencing her relationship with her estranged husband, James, her father, Christopher Nance’s death, and her son, James Junior’s autism diagnosis.

“Of course, Ms. Dubrow came after me, called me a liar, screaming in a crowded restaurant in downtown Aspen. ‘You’re a liar!’ I’m like, ‘you know what then it’s out there and so that’s your karma.’ Do you know what that b**** said? ‘All the things going on in your life’ — my divorce and my son’s autism and my f***ing father’s death — she’s like, ‘Maybe that’s your karma,'” Bergener tearfully said.

During a March 2022 episode of her podcast, Heather shared her thoughts about her argument with Bergener.

Heather Dubrow Discussed ‘RHOC’ Season 16, Episode 15

While recording the March 31 episode of “Heather Dubrow’s World,” Heather asked her co-hosts Mandy and Jefferson to share their opinions about her “karma” comment. Jefferson revealed that he initially believed the mother of four was referring to the death of Bergener’s father, who passed away in 2021.

“I don’t think she is allowed to get upset, I think you could have read your response really wrong because when I first saw it, I was like ‘were you talking about her dad?’” shared Jefferson.

Heather then asserted that she did not mean what she said to Bergener.

“To be a thousand percent honest, I wasn’t thinking anything, she f***ing pinched me, I pinched her back,” said Heather.

The mother of four also shared that while she does not believe she is a “perfect person,” she is “a good person.”

“I take care of my family, I love my friends, I try to be a good person and you know, do my best in this life and do not bring up karma with me. Just don’t do it. And it was literally just a knee-jerk reaction like ‘your karma will get you’ and I went ‘your karma got you.’ I wasn’t thinking about anything – do you think I would wish for someone’s father to die? Of course not,” stated Heather.

She then suggested that she regretted her reaction.

“It was just like one of those things, like when someone says f*** you and you’re like well f*** you too. It was that and nothing more. Trust me, if I had time to sit and to think about it would I have said that? No, I probably would have said something else. But that’s a thousand percent what happened,” explained the “RHOC” star.

Heather Dubrow Spoke About Her ‘Karma’ Comment During An April 2022 Episode of Her Podcast

Heather also mentioned her karma retort during an April episode of her podcast. The mother of four referenced Bergener‘s conversation with Keni.

“She’s having a Bloody Mary delivered to her room in the morning, gets on the phone with her friend, Keni, and is hysterically crying about what I said to her the night before. She says ‘Ms. Dubrow came after me’ and then said that I said to her that ‘you have bad karma which is why you have an autistic son, a dead dad, and a divorce.’ I didn’t say any of that,” asserted Heather.

