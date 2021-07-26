Did Heather Dubrow Have a Hand in Kelly Dodd Getting Fired?

Heather Dubrow is speaking her truth. Dubrow has officially returned to “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” and she’s now confirming that the cast had nothing to do with her decision.

Dubrow first began her time as a Housewife on season 7 in 2012. She instantly became a fan favorite alongside her outspoken yet lovable husband Terry Dubrow. After five seasons, she decided to temporarily leave RHOC in 2017 until returning for season 16 currently filming.

“They called me in December and I laughed like, ‘Stop!’ And then we started talking about it and we had a family meeting about it,” Dubrow said on a July 23 episode of E! News’ Daily Pop. “It just seemed like the universe was telling me it’s time.”

She also spoke out on rumors that she would only return if certain cast members – specifically Kelly Dodd – were not asked back to the show.

Dubrow added, “I think you would know that anyone that thinks they have that kind of power on a show like this is really very misguided. Having said that, when I left the show I felt like the culture of the show was changing and it wasn’t really in line with who I am or something that I felt comfortable in.”

She continued, “And I definitely wanted to make sure that the show was going to be moving into a direction…because they said they wanted to reboot it. That’s no secret. So I wanted to make sure that it was moving in a direction that I could thrive in, that would be successful and would be beneficial to my family. Helpful, not harmful.”

Dodd Recently Addressed Her Feud With Dubrow

RHOC viewers remember when Dodd and Dubrow first met during the early seasons, and it didn’t go well at first. Since then, the two have had their ups and downs, but Dodd has since stepped up to apologize Dubrow for their latest fiasco.

In June 2021, Dodd claimed that she and hubby Rick Leventhal had gotten COVID-19 in January from Dubrow’s son Nicholas. All of them had spent New Year’s Eve together in Aspen, Colorado. “We got COVID on New Year’s,” Dodd said on her Instagram Story in June while getting the COVID vaccine. “Heather Dubrow’s son gave it to us. We already have the antibodies.”

But the mom of one addressed her “joke” earlier this month. She posted a video on her Instagram Story on July 6 to clarify her earlier statement about Dubrow’s son. “So I got this letter from an attorney for the Dubrow family reminding me I made a statement that may sound like truth, when in fact it was a joke and for that, I am offering my sincere apology,” Dodd said.

She added, “I did get COVID at a party New Year’s Eve, and Heather Dubrow’s son and his friends were all there. And while I had information leading us all to believe we could’ve gotten COVID from them, because we all — like 24 of us — got COVID that night, we obviously have no way of proving or knowing for sure he or his friends were the source of our infection.”

Dodd concluded, saying, “And for that, I apologize. I’m going on the record right now to be very clear, Rick and I don’t know how we caught the virus, and we’re both very very sorry for any trouble we caused the Dubrow family.”

Dubrow Shared Her Thoughts on Bringing Back Other RHOC Favorites

While many fans are ecstatic that the new season of RHOC will include Dubrow, some still were hoping for longtime cast members Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson would return. Dubrow addressed whether fans could expect for a feature or two from either.

“I think it would be really fun to bring back what a lot of people consider the golden years of the show,” Dubrow told E! News. “And so I think what the audience wants is the fun. Drama always happens but back in the day it was drama like she broke the bow off my cake or something silly. And I think that we can mock and make fun of and explore the dynamics of relationships and everything in a fun way while still having great fashion, going on beautiful trips. Everyone’s excited to finally see our home.”

READ NEXT: EXCLUSIVE: Catching up With Melissa Gorga & Her Summer Beauty Routine