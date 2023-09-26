Heather Dubrow Comments on If She Will Stay on RHOC After Saying She’s ‘Done’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow addressed if she is planning on quitting the Bravo franchise in a September 2023 interview with E! News, alongside her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow. In RHOC season 17, episode 15, which aired on September 20, Dubrow asserted that she was “done with the show” after she had a heated conversation with her co-stars, specifically Tamra Judge, Emily Simpson, and Gina Kirschenheiter.

While speaking to E! News, Dubrow, who came back to the cast for RHOC season 16 following a 5-year absence, stated that she would be willing to come back for future seasons of the show.

“I am very grateful for this platform. And so you know what? If they’ll have me back, I don’t see why I wouldn’t hold an orange,” stated Dubrow.

In an August 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Dubrow acknowledged that she had difficulty filming RHOC season 17. She said she is unhappy with how her co-stars behaved toward her. The “Jenny” actress also said she believed some of her castmates were determined to have an issue with her. She asserted, however, that she was “not over” the show.

“I am so incredibly proud of this whole platform and being a part of pop culture, truly, what it has done for me, and my family, and being a part of this is amazing,” stated the mother of four.

She then suggested that her future on the show hinged on how she feels about her castmates after the entirety of RHOC season 17 airs.

“Would I really like to see the rest of this season and decide what I should have done and figure out where we go from here? Yeah, I’m ready for that,” said Dubrow.

Tamra Judge Discussed Her Relationship With Heather Dubrow

Judge briefly spoke about her relationship with Dubrow in a June 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight. She stated that despite her problems with the “Seven Year Stitch” host, she thinks she is a valuable asset to RHOC.

“I think that Heather definitely has a spot on the show. We need fancy pants, for sure. I don’t think it’s the end for Heather by any means,” said the Vena CBD co-founder.

Judge went on to say that it may be her fault if Dubrow ends up exiting RHOC again.

“Well, I might’ve ended her, but that’s not for good. I mean, if she doesn’t come back, it’s because of me,” said the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast host.

Erika Jayne Commented on Rumors That Heather Dubrow May Join RHOBH

During a July 2023 E! News interview, Dubrow addressed that she and her husband purchased a Beverly Hills estate, following the sale of their Orange County mansion. She stated, however, that despite their move, they “still have [another] home in Orange County” and are regularly in the area because of her husband’s Orange County practice. Dubrow stated, however, that she would “never say never” to exiting RHOC to be on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Erika Jayne commented on rumors that Dubrow could join the RHOBH cast on an August 2023 episode of Judge’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by RHOBH alum, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. Jayne shared she had a pleasant interaction with Dubrow at the 2022 BravoCon, held in October 2022.

“All I know from Heather is that we had a nice time. And look, obviously, I don’t cast. So I don’t know,” said Jayne.