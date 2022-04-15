Heather Dubrow Makes Claims About RHONY Star

Heather Dubrow did not hold back about her opinions about a fellow “Real Housewives” star during an April 13 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”

During her appearance, host Andy Cohen played a game in which he asked Dubrow to name a “Real Housewives” star who was “nasty” to her at a Bravo event.

“Luann [de Lesseps] was not very nice to me,” Dubrow admitted, naming the “Real Housewives of New York” star. “Just was cold to me, which I thought was so weird, because I thought we were really gonna hit it off.”





Lesseps has been a cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York” since its first season.

Dubrow Has Beef With Other Bravolebrities

It looks like Lesseps isn’t the only one who is on Dubrow’s bad side. Over the past few years, Dubrow has also feuded with former “Flipping Out” star Jeff Lewis.

According to a 2016 report from The Daily Mail, the feud started after Lewis accused Dubrow of “acting rudely to wait staff at Shannon Beador’s birthday party.” During a later appearance on Access Hollywood Live, Dubrow countered that Lewis made “disgusting” comments to her and her husband, Terry Dubrow, “shaming me about the size of my breasts, and what I have and have not done to my face.”

And, it looks like their feud is still going strong. While appearing on a December 2021 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Lewis said about Dubrow, “Look, I’ve said this before, I personally do not care for Heather Dubrow, but I think that OC needed a villain. I think she’s the Cruella de Vil of Orange County, are you f****** kidding me?”

Lesseps Isn’t Sure if She Will Be a ‘Real Housewives’ Star Anymore

Even though Dubrow shaded Lesseps as a cold “Real Housewives” star, Lesseps recently admitted that she isn’t even sure if she will be on the show anymore following news of a reboot. On March 23, Andy Cohen confirmed to Variety that “The Real Housewives of New York” would be taking a new direction. The franchise will be rebooted into two different shows: one featuring the “OG” RHONY stars, like Ramona Singer, and one with a completely new cast.

“I was not mad at it,” Lesseps told The Daily Mail about the reboot in an article that was published on April 14. “I was surprised, obviously … not expecting that left hook.”

Lesseps continued, revealing, “I still don’t have a contract – no official ask. But, to do the OG show would be great fun.”

And, although Lesseps may not have a contract yet, Cohen maintains that he’s excited about the new series.

“I’ve got to tell you that in my almost 20 years working with Bravo, to me, this is the most exciting casting proposition that I’ve been involved with,” Cohen told Variety. “We are quite literally looking for who will be the new ‘Real Housewives of New York City!’ And I think this represents a tremendous opportunity for a rebirth of the show. What we’re looking for is everything that makes a great Housewife: fun, opinionated, successful, aspirational women who represent a side of New York that we want to see more of.”

