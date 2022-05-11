Heather Dubrow Reveals Family Member ‘Doesn’t Want to Film Anymore’

Heather Dubrow began starring on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” during the show’s seventh season, which premiered in 2012. The reality television personality exited the series following its eleventh season. However, she returned after a five-year hiatus for season 16.

The 53-year-old and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, have four children, Max, 18, Nick, 18, Kat, 15, and Coco, 11. The Dubrows’ daughters and son have often been featured on “RHOC.” During a May 2022 episode of her podcast, “Heather Dubrow’s World,” Heather shared that Max is no longer interested in being on the show.

During the “Heather Dubrow’s World” episode, Heather informed her guest “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, Garcelle Beauvais, that her daughters sometimes do not enjoy filming for “RHOC.”

“With the girls, they are savage because if they feel like it didn’t go well, they are out,” said the mother of four.

Heather explained that Max was unhappy about a scene from season 16, episode 10. The moment showed Kat getting upset at her oldest sister for commenting on how she was eating edamame at the Malibu restaurant Nobu.

“We had a family dinner and it was on where Kat and Max got into it and look, I have four kids, they don’t always get along, that’s normal,” said Heather. “I’m not pretending to have any kind of perfect anything but again, sort of that balance of showing real family and all of that and sometimes stuff happens. And they end up fighting at the dinner table. But like Max was not happy about it. She was like ‘are they going to show that?’ I was like ‘nah, probably not’ and I let it go. And then they ended up showing it and she was so mad, oh my god, she was so mad. She was like, ‘I thought you said’ — I was like ‘I am not the producer!’”

The “7 Year Stitch” host then shared that Max “doesn’t want to film anymore” after that moment was aired.

Heather Dubrow Shared Her Children Do Not Always Like to Film for ‘RHOC’ in January 2022

Heather mentioned that her children sometimes have issues when filming for “RHOC” during a January 2022 interview on the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast. She explained while her son and daughters were excited for her to return to the show, they were not always enthusiastic to be a part of season 16.

“All the kids thought it was a great idea but with the kids, it’s like they think it’s a great idea until you say, ‘hey throw a microphone on and we’re going to go to an escape room’ and then they are like ‘oh really?’ So you know, they like the idea of it more than the actual filming of it,” said Heather.

Nick & Max Dubrow Will Be Going to University

Heather and Terry’s eldest children will be attending university later this year. Nick will start his studies at Loyola Marymount University, and Max will soon be a Tufts University student. On April 5, 2022, Heather uploaded an Instagram post that showed her posing with the twins, who were wearing their college merchandise.

“WOW! It’s official! So happy for these two and SO PROUD! I can’t believe they are going to COLLEGE ?!? I will miss them terribly, but I’m excited to watch them soar on their next adventures! I love you both SO MUCH!!!! Congratulations, my babies you’ve earned this ❤️❤️❤️ @lmu.2026 @lmuadmission @tuftsuniversity @maxdubrow @nickdubrow,” read the caption of the post.

