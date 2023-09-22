RHOC Star Wishes She Was ‘A Better Friend’ to Heather Dubrow

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow has not been shy about the fact that she ended season 17 on bad terms with most of her co-stars, with her husband Terry Dubrow even saying in an interview that Heather felt “isolated” from the friend group. However, upon watching the season back, it appears at least one of Heather’s castmates has some regrets.

Heather shared photos from the cast trip to Mexico a few hours ahead of the September 20 episode of the show airing, sharing some of her internal struggles in her caption when she wrote, “In a lot of these photos I’m forcing myself to smile, partly because I WANT to be having a good time and partly because I really wasn’t happy and it got to the point where faking a smile was the best option.”

Heather’s castmate and RHOC newcomer Jennifer Pedranti really felt for Heather in her post, and left a comment for her co-star, saying, “That was a tough one.. you ALWAYS handle yourself with so much class and grace. I wish I would have been a better friend during our season.

I was just being cooked in my own inferno 🔥 😂 😂 Xoxo”.

Although Heather did not have a very close relationship with Pedranti during filming, it appears the two ended things on good terms, with Heather replying to Pedranti’s comment to say, “Love you ❤️”.

Heather Dubrow Shared Receipts After Being Called Out in Mexico

During the September 20 episode, Heather caught heat on the cast trip after Tamra Judge called her out for saying Shannon Beador was “not all in when it comes to [her relationship with] John [Janssen]” during the prior cast trip to Montana. Heather was upset during the episode with Judge for bringing this up, accusing the other ladies of “word-policing” her.

Heather set out to clear her name and got to the bottom of this in a September 21 Instagram post, sharing footage of the full Montana scene from episode four of this season to give context to her statement.

In the scene, Judge is seen first saying, “They’ve been together a long time so I’m surprised John doesn’t just stay at the house. Either you’re in or you’re not,” to which Heather responded, “Well maybe she’s not 100% in.”

Heather wrote in her post’s caption that her reason for sharing this footage from earlier in the season was “not to prove anything to anyone but myself. I went back to watch this in an effort to understand and be more self-aware- my thoughts watching it back were: ‘did I miss something???’ ‘am I out of line??’- yet here I am realizing that sometimes, no matter what you say or how you say it: it’s going to be ‘wrong’ in someone’s eyes.”

Heather Dubrow Talked About Quitting RHOC

Heather reached a breaking point during this September 20 episode, at one point saying, “All these girls are so f***ing all over me for anything I f***ing say or do. I hate them all. I just want to come home. I hate them,” in an-audio only clip.

By the end of the episode, after Judge called her out for her Montana comments, Dubrow got up and left the table and approached former RHOC Housewife and current guest star Vicki Gunvalson, who had left to go to the bar at the first signs of a fight.

“We’re done. They’re so mean to me. But I’m done with the show, I’m out. I don’t like being the scapegoat, I think it’s bulls***, I don’t like it,” Heather said as Gunvalson cried and called the other women, “Pirhannas, chewing at her. Leave her f***ing alone.”

Heather’s status on RHOC is unclear, though some fans have theorized that she may be looking to make the jump to the “Beverly Hills” franchise after she and Terry sold their Orange County home and bought multiple properties in Los Angeles in the past year.

