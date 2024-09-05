RHOC Star Shares Thoughts on Heather Dubrow Switching to RHOBH

Rumors have been swirling about “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow possibly making a shift to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for years, with Heather and her husband Terry Dubrow’s recent move to Los Angeles further igniting fan theories.

In a September 3 Instagram story Q & A (while recovering from her recent brow lift and CO2 laser treatment), Heather’s RHOC co-star Tamra Judge shared her thoughts on the Dubrow’s potentially jumping ship to another franchise.

“Since Heather bought the LA estate, you think she should switch over to RHOBH or stay?” one fan asked, with Judge responding, “You know I love Heather. I love my Fancy Pants, and she brings something really special to ‘Orange County’, and I would hate to ever see her leave. But I could see her going onto ‘Beverly Hills’ if she wanted. I mean, maybe she could do both? Who knows, but I would hate to see her leave.”

Heather Dubrow Has Opened Up About the Idea of Switching Franchises

More and more fans have been calling for Heather to switch to RHOBH since RHOC season 18 started airing. Heather has previously opened up about the idea in an April 2023 interview with The Wrap. She confirmed to the outlet at the time that her Los Angeles home was meant to be an investment in her and Terry’s future, though OC was still their home for the time being. “Never say never,” Dubrow added. “All I can say is all things are possible.”

Since giving that interview, Heather’s entire family had moved to LA, however, and a look at their life outside Orange County was featured in an August 30 sneak peek of the September 5 episode of RHOC.

“This lifestyle right now is insane. Back and forth and back and forth,” Heather explained in a confessional. “I’ll spend the night sometimes in Orange County, I see my mother-in-law. She has dementia, so I make sure she’s okay. Terry’s going to work, I’ll go back to LA. I’m paying a lot of money in tolls.”

Despite her hectic schedule bouncing back and forth between OC and LA, Heather confirmed that she feels she’s made the right choice, adding, “One of the main reasons we moved back to LA is because there’s more inclusive opportunities for my kids.”

Heather’s real estate journey in LA is also being captured for another Bravo show, “Million Dollar Listing: LA”, as she (and her son, Nicholas) work with Josh Altman and his team to find the right Beverly Hills estate, which she ended up signing for in July 2024.

Heather Dubrow Said She Was ‘Done’ in RHOC Season 17

Many fans wondered if Heather would be eyeing a move to RHOBH after she had a rough time in RHOC season 17. In episode 15 of the season, she was heard saying she was “done with the show” after getting into it with her co-stars on the cast trip to Mexico.

Despite this rough season, Heather confirmed that she would still be happy to come back for season 18 in a September 2023 interview with E! News. “I am very grateful for this platform. And so you know what? If they’ll have me back, I don’t see why I wouldn’t hold an orange,” she told the outlet.

