Heather Dubrow Reacts to Fans Slamming Her for New Show

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow, who returned to the show following a five-year absence, opened up about receiving negative comments on a March 2022 episode of her podcast, “Heather Dubrow’s World.” The 53-year-old mentioned that her “RHOC” co-star Emily Simpson promoted her new E! show, “7 Year Stitch” on Instagram.

“TONIGHT! Watch my friends @heatherdubrow @drdubrow on their new show !

#7YearStitch premieres on E! at 10pm !!!! 💜💜💜 Shane and I will be watching!” read the caption of Simpson’s post.

Quite a few Instagram users flocked to the post’s comments section to share that they were uninterested in watching Heather’s series, which also stars her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow.

“God NO!!! She is the reason I had to stop watching RHOC ☹️,” wrote one commenter.

“No, Thank you. Heather is my least favorite housewife,” added another.

“No thank you!! She’s waaaay to condescending. I don’t see her behavior as strength and confidence but quite the opposite sadly 😕,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

While recording the “Heather Dubrow’s World” podcast episode, Heather shared that she was aware of the comments on Simpson’s post.

“The comments were so mean. I mean they are just nasty,” said Heather.

She then shared why she did not request her “RHOC” co-star to remove the post advertising “7 Year Stitch,” which premiered on March 1.

“At the end of the day, what I realize is for someone to go out there, as we always say, and spew hate and vitriol, that is their problem,” said the mother of four.

The 53-year-old went on to say that she appreciated that Simpson used her social media platform to spotlight her E! series. She then gave suggestions to her critics on Instagram.

“How about saying what a nice friend you are. Or guess what, don’t write anything or don’t watch the show. That’s okay too. There’s no obligation, it’s just women supporting women and that’s what we do,” stated Heather.

Dr. Terry Dubrow Spoke About Receiving Negative Comments on Social Media

During a February 2022 “Heather Dubrow’s World” episode, Heather’s husband revealed he believed that social media users have become more negative over the last few years.

“People on social media can be very loving the way they used to be and there is a lot more hate. A lot more meanness now on social media,” stated the plastic surgeon.

The 63-year-old then asserted that “people are very comfortable embracing the hate in their heart.”

“I think one of the side effects of social media is that people love poaching on other people on social media, much more so than they did last time we were on the show,” said the “Botched” star.

Heather Dubrow Spoke About ‘7 Year Stitch’ During a March 2022 Interview

Heather spoke about “7 Year Stitch” during a March 2022 interview with E! News. The “RHOC” star shared that the show follows couples who are having relationship issues.

“We separate them for seven weeks because we do a full body, mind, soul makeover. Internal, external to make them their most confident, best versions of themselves,” explained the reality television star.

She then teased that some couples decide to split up after the seven-week transformation.

“Now what’s crazy is we are hoping to stitch them back together but sometimes when you make someone that confident, best version of themselves, they’re like, ‘Yeah, you know, what I’m good, I’m done with you, bye,’” shared Heather.

