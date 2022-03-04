Heather Dubrow Calls Out RHOC Co-Star: ‘Karma Gets You in the End’

Heather Dubrow made waves when she returned to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for season 16 after a five-year break. Since her return, the divisive cast member has been accused of having a lot of influence over production and making some key decisions behind the scenes, and she recently spoke out about those rumors.

A key example is the casting of Nicole James, who was rumored to be one of the new housewives but was “demoted” to a friend role due to a past issue with Dubrow’s husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow. RHOC producers never gave an official reason for James’ sudden departure from the show, making way to endless speculation about what happened.

That speculation included an unsubstantiated claim that Dubrow would have forced James’s exit from the show after it came to light that James had sued Dr. Dubrow over a plastic surgery job years before, ScreenRant reported. In a recent interview, Dubrow shot down that rumor and also called out her co-star for bringing up the lawsuit in the first place.

The first episodes of season 16 saw a lot of drama come up involving the Dubrows, as an old lawsuit filed against Dr. Dubrow was raised at a dinner at “Chateau Dubrow.” Shannon Beador told Gina Kirschenheiter about someone called Nicole Weise who had in the past sued Dr. Dubrow over a “botched boob job.”

After Kirschenheiter found out that Dubrow’s friend Nicole James used to be known as Nicole Weise, she told Dubrow and all hell broke loose. At the time of the debacle early into season 16, Heather Dubrow announced while mic’ed up, “I’m leaving the show right now.”

She later told ET Online, “I couldn’t believe it. I felt betrayed. I felt blindsided. And I thought it was so surreal… I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, I made a mistake. This was a mistake.'” Terry Dubrow told Page Six that since then, he, his wife, and James “worked through it and it was no big deal.” He said, “Heather and Nicole are friends and she’s a wonderful girl.”

Dubrow Addressed the Rumor She Was Involved in James’ ‘Demotion’ in an Interview

Dubrow spoke about James’ exit in an exclusive interview with ET Online on March 2, telling the outlet, “Let’s debunk this.” She said she saw online that she was rumored to be behind James’ departure and insisted that “nothing could be farther from the truth.” She added:

Honestly, I brought her on the show and I tried to get her to stay on the show. I thought she was great. And she’s an incredibly nice girl, and beautiful and fun and great lifestyle. Like all of it. I tried to get her to stay on the show.

She said having the storyline with James “felt like a betrayal.” She explained that “it was like, ‘Hey, come back to the show. This is going to be great. We need the lifestyle back and the this and the that, and we want a more connected community, and blah, blah, blah, blah…'” She said she had a “family meeting” and they decided to commit to returning to RHOC, “and then, ka-pow. Whoa, thanks.”

Dubrow also indicated to ET Online that she’ll be bringing up at the RHOC reunion the subject of the lawsuit, and why Beador even remembered that fact after so many years. “It is like, well, why do you remember that?” Dubrow asked the publication. “And why would you bring that up?” She said:

It does make you wonder, because look: There’s been plenty of people on this show that like to dig up information about new people, about returning people. Like, that’s never been– I just don’t like that kind of thing. But remember, karma gets you in the end, right?

