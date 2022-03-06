Heather Dubrow Accuses Co-Star of Having ‘An Agenda’

Heather Dubrow caused a stir among fans and her co-stars when she came back to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” after a five-year break and it’s hardly been smooth sailing for the Bravo star.

As viewers know, Dubrow and one of her co-stars, new cast member Noella Bergener, do not get along and things are set to get even more heated between the two women, according to the mid-season trailer. The tensions between the two led to several rumors that Dubrow tried to get Bergener fired and told her castmates not to film with the newbie, as ET Online reported.

Dubrow recently spoke with ET exclusively and told the publication that those rumors are false. “There are these rumors that I tried to get Noella fired before the show started, and that I called everyone to tell them not to film with her. That never happened,” Dubrow insisted. “I love how powerful everyone thinks I am, though.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Dubrow Said She Wants to Confront Bergener at the Reunion Over Several Issues

Dubrow also told ET Online that she’s got some problems with Bergener that she wants to bring up at the reunion. She said the new cast member joined RHOC “as a very studied pupil of the Real Housewives, she’s been very honest,” even going so far as to call herself a “super-fan.” Dubrow added:

I think it was an exact quote from [the ET Online] interview with her where she said, ‘I’ve seen every episode of every franchise. I know everyone. I grew up on this show.’ I mean, that was very obvious when she came in, and I felt like there was an agenda. And I think it needs to all be broken down.

She said she and other housewives have felt that Bergener was being over-dramatic and applying up to the cameras instead of being authentic. Dubrow said as an example that Bergener called her a “fake b****” several times at the start of filming but didn’t even know her yet.

“I mean, look, at some point– you saw when Noella came over to my house, and I thought we were going to have just a small conversation about the ‘fake b****’ comment and all that, and it turned into these crazy accusations of me slamming people against wall,” Dubrow said to ET. The trailer for the second half of the season hinted that things will continue to escalate, with Dubrow telling Bergener, “You’re a liar and a thirsty girl and I’m done.”

Bergener Said She Believes Dubrow Sees Her as a Threat

Bergener previously opened up about her relationship with Dubrow and told Page Six that her co-star “perceives me as a threat.” She said when she joined the franchise, she thought she’d become close friends with the returning cast member.

“As somebody who’s watched the show, I always thought that she was phenomenal,” she told the publication. “I had no clue that we’d be bumping heads. That was nothing I wanted. I was very happy to just be in her presence.” However, she said after meeting Dubrow, she got the sense that she wasn’t being authentic. She explained:

When I found out that [Heather] was putting on a facade and I went deeper, it was like, ‘Oh s—t.’ [It was a] never-meet-your-heroes kind of thing.

READ NEXT: Below Deck Star Wants the Show Canceled