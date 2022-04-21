Heather Dubrow Claims Noella Bergener Told Her She Was Her ‘Hero’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” stars Heather Dubrow and Noella Bergener were adversaries on the show’s sixteenth season. Bergener accused Dubrow of shoving a production crew member while hosting her Nobu-catered dinner party in season 16, episode 2. Dubrow also alleged that the former model gave her daughter, Max, pornography after she gifted her an explicit card game. Both parties have refuted the claims.

During an April 2022 episode of her podcast, “Heather Dubrow’s World,” Dubrow discussed Bergener. She claimed that the former model complimented her during an unaired scene from season 16, episode 17.

Heather Dubrow Spoke About an Unaired Scene

While recording the podcast episode, Dubrow explained that her co-star Emily Simpson wanted the cast to play a game where “everyone said something about one person.” According to the “7 Year Stitch” host, Bergener kindly spoke about her co-stars, including Dubrow. The mother-of-four then mentioned the former model’s season 16, episode 17 confessional interview, where she shared that she decided to flatter her to have an enjoyable time in Aspen.

“The thing that I am incredibly pissed off about is that in her confessional she said, ‘if I have to kiss Heather’s a** and say something nice to her for us to have a fun evening then I will.’ Okay well let me tell you what actually happened, she went around the table, said something nice to everyone, and then got to me and goes, ‘what can I say, you’re my hero.’ And we all looked at each other and we’re like ‘what?’” stated the television personality.

Dubrow also noted that Bergener is “a super fan of the show,” and was an avid watcher of “RHOC” before being cast for season 16.

“It’s just all so ridiculous, she never ever, ever, ever once had a real conversation with me, she didn’t get to know me as a person, she just made these assumptions about me and went after me and took these jabs at me on the side, but when she said ‘you’re my hero,’ that was so ridiculous the ladies and I laughed about it. It was like, oh so you’re hero is someone who slams people against walls? Like it was so stupid,” asserted Dubrow.

Noella Bergener Revealed She Was an ‘RHOC’ Fan During a January 2022 interview

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in January 2022, Bergener admitted to being a fan of Bravo. She told the publication:

I think it’s the kiss of death to admit this, but I’m all honest all the time, so why stop now? Of course, I watched every single episode of every single season of almost every single franchise. I love Bravo, I love the show. I’m not ashamed to admit that. I don’t understand why that’s a bad thing to admit.

She also shared that she enjoyed watching Dubrow prior becoming an “RHOC” star. She revealed that she initially did not mind that the 53-year-old “insists on walking ahead of everybody.”

“She doesn’t wanna walk together, she doesn’t wanna hold hands. This doesn’t feel as if we’re friends in a friend group that are kumbaya. It feels more like there’s queen Heather, we’re in the court. And quite honestly, initially, I was down for that. I was cool with that because it was like, ‘oh my gosh, like I’m geeking out’ like, I love Heather. So I was all about that and then things happened,” shared the mother of two.

